Tea time is extremely important to us Indians - it is the time of the day where we can relax for a few minutes and bond with our family and friends. And, the evening chai is incomplete without a tasty snack. While chai is best paired with samosas, but one may get bored of eating it again and again. We want to have a variety of snack options that are unique and taste delicious to accompany with tea. That is why we have found a recipe that would surprise your taste buds, lauki vadi.





Due to the bland and boring nature of the lauki, not a lot of people expect a mouthwatering snack can be made out of it. This lauki vadi is here to prove those people wrong. The recipe makes the healthy and nutritious lauki into a crispy and spicy snack that would go great with chai! As lauki is known for the effect of the cooling impact that reduces stress, this lauki vadi will make you feel happy after a long day of work.

Lauki vadi will go great with sauce.

How To Make Lauki Vadi:

Mix in salt to grated lauki, let it sit for few minutes. Squeeze out water from lauki. Add the drained lauki, besan, sooji, chopped onions, chopped coriander, ginger-garlic paste, haldi, chilli powder and salt. Mix it well, make sure to remove as much moisture as you can from the vadi. Moisture breaks the shape of the vadi. Prepare round discs out of the lauki batter. Pan-fry the raw vadi till they are golden brown.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Lauki Vadi.





Serve this lauki vadis with some tomato ketchup and it will become a party favourite!





