Punjabi cuisine is known for its tantalising flavours. Whether it's vegetarian or non-vegetarian, there's no shortage of mouth-watering recipes to explore. Butter chicken, lemon chicken, Punjabi kadhi, and dal makhani are just a few examples of dishes that never fail to impress us. Punjabi cuisine is known for its bold spices and classic taste, making it the go-to for those craving a hot and spicy meal. If you're tired of the usual chicken recipes, we've got just the thing to spice up your meal - the Punjabi Mutton Masala. This super-tasty mutton recipe is perfect for dinner or any special occasion.





If you love spicy food, you're sure to fall in love with this mutton masala. The secret to its freshness and distinct taste lies in the homemade spices that are dry-roasted and then ground. The mutton is cooked on low heat, which ensures that it's cooked through and remains juicy and tender. While this dish is traditionally cooked in a pot, you can also use a pressure cooker to speed up the process. Non-vegetarian food lovers won't be able to resist the mouth-watering aroma of this dish. It's perfect for indulging on the weekend or any time you're in the mood for a delectable meal.





Here's how you can make this Punjabi Mutton Masala Gravy:

Start by marinating one kg of mutton with ginger-garlic paste, curd, red chilli powder, salt, and coriander powder. Make sure the mutton is well-coated with the marinade. In a pan, add whole red chilli, clove, black pepper, fennel, cardamom, and cumin and dry-roast them for a few minutes. Then, grind the spices into a powder using a grinder or mortar.





Next, take a large aluminium pot and place it on the stove. Add 4 tbsp of oil and 2 tbsp of ghee. Ghee is a must-have ingredient in Punjabi dishes as it adds a nice texture to the dish. Add cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon, black pepper, and javitri to the pot and let them crackle for a few minutes. Add sliced onions and fry until they turn pinkish-golden. Then, add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a few minutes. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, and salt to taste and cook on low heat.





Once the masala is cooked, add the marinated mutton and roast it for about 10 to 15 minutes. Add water and cook on low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. When the mutton pieces are tender, add the freshly ground spice powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, and coriander leaves for garnish.











Serve this delicious mutton gravy with naan or laccha paratha and enjoy the flavours of Punjab.