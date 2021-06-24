Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are now working from home. And this new work-from-home era calls for food recipes that can be easily prepared in no time. But simple home-cooked food need not be boring. And if you are a non-vegetarian who is shying away from indulging in some yummy dishes due to lack of time, we have news for you. We have curated a list of five lip-smacking mutton recipes that can be cooked in just under 30 minutes. They are so delicious you won't be able to stay away from a second helping.

Here Are 5 Mutton Recipes That Can Be Cooked In Under 30 Minutes:

1) Mutton and Shevla Tikki





These crunchy mutton tikkis have to be our first choice, especially during the monsoon. The dish packs a punch thanks to the ample amount of red chillies, green chillies, garlic, ginger and garam masala. The special ingredient is Shevla or Dragon Yam, which gives it a unique taste. Check out the recipe here.





2) Peshawari Chapli Kebab





Is there anyone who can say no to kebabs? These tasty kebabs are made with minced mutton. The dish is made with healthy ingredients such as pepper, onion and tomato. The kebabs can be served with chilled raita. Try the recipe here.

Flavourful Chapli kebabs make a delicious dish for mutton-lovers.

3) Keema Kaleji





Look no further than this mouth-watering recipe if you want to treat yourself to a dish that befits royalty. The curry dish is prepared with minced mutton and lamb liver. The ghee laden recipe has a heavy blend of spices. Serve it hot with chapatis, rotis or parathas. Take a look at the recipe.





4) Aloo Gosht





This rich, delectable recipe is made with minced mutton and potatoes. Ideally, small oval or round shaped potatoes are used to prepare this delicacy. The curd gives it a rich texture that will allow the meat to melt in your mouth. Check out the recipe.





Few dishes will please your palate as much a delicious Mutton curry.

5) Yorkshire Lamb Patties





Hot and crispy patties are just 30 minutes away. Horseradish sauce, minced lamb, onions and parsley are the key ingredients of this recipe. The patties can be served along with creamy mayonnaise dip. Take a look at the recipe.





Tell us which one of these amazing recipes you are going to cook first.