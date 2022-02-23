A juicy and delicious mutton curry always makes its way to a dinner menu. It is the ultimate delicacy to celebrate any and every occasion, no matter how big or small. We all have our go-to mutton curry recipe for special occasions that we have been eating over the years. But eventually, repeating it, again and again, can get a bit mundane. Why not spice up the menu with a Himachali mutton curry? Because we have found the right one for your special meal, and it is - rara mutton. Onions, tomatoes, green chillies and a host of other masalas come together to make a flavourful gravy for tender and juicy mutton.





This Himachali dish is popularly enjoyed during special events and festive occasions. Prepared with a mélange of classic Indian spices, this soulful red mutton curry shall make your mouth water. Serve this rara mutton with steamed rice, pulao or some parathas, this versatile curry shall go with any kind of side dish. You have a wholesome and delicious meal ready!

Rara Mutton Recipe: How To Make Himachali Mutton Rara At Home:

Heat mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed pan, saute cumin seeds, chopped onions, green chillies, garlic and ginger. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomatoes, salt and sugar. Let it cook till the tomatoes are mushy. Add the mutton, mix it and cook it for 20-25 minutes. Add ghee for flavour. Cover the pan with a lid and let the mutton cook in its juices for a while. Sprinkle garam masala. Once the mutton is cooked entirely, garnish it with coriander and lime juice.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Rara Mutton.





Sounds delicious, right?! Make this Himachali mutton dish and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.