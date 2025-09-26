Walk through any Indian city and chances are you will spot a steaming momo stall with a crowd around it. Dumplings, whether in the form of street-side momos, glossy dim sum baskets, or home-style steamed parcels, are one of those foods that cut across age, culture, and occasion. Bite-sized and brimming with flavour, they can be dunked in fiery chutneys, paired with soy dips, or eaten straight from the steamer - and still feel perfect.





September 26 marks National Dumpling Day, a celebration of these little parcels that have travelled the world, adapting to every palate. From Chinese jiaozi to Tibetan momos and even tandoori-styled Indian versions, dumplings continue to reinvent themselves while staying true to their essence. And the best part? You do not need to step outside. A few taps on your favourite app, and a basket of dumplings is on its way to your table. So which ones should you order in today? Here are six dumplings that deserve a spot on your plate.





Here Are 6 Delicious Dumplings You Can Savour At Home:

1. Chicken Dumplings

Photo: Unsplash In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Juicy chicken mince, garlic, and a touch of spice wrapped neatly in thin sheets — chicken dumplings are comfort food at its best. Dip them in red chutney for a fiery bite or soy sauce for a mellow one, and you have a snack that easily doubles up as dinner. It is hard to stop at one plate, and nobody really does.

2. Veggie Dumplings

Vegetable dumplings show that healthy food can be anything but boring. Filled with cabbage, carrots, and sometimes paneer, these are fresh, crunchy, and vibrant. Steam them for a light bite or fry them for indulgence, and you will not miss meat. Many regulars swear by veggie dumplings as their go-to comfort meal.

3. Mushroom Dumplings

Photo: Pexels

Mushroom dumplings bring an earthy depth that pairs beautifully with garlic and spring onions. They are light, flavourful, and addictive — the kind of dumpling you order casually “to try” but end up finishing the entire plate. For vegetarians and mushroom lovers, these are an easy winner.

4. Paneer Dumplings

For cottage cheese lovers, paneer dumplings are a match made in heaven. Spiced paneer wrapped inside soft sheets and dunked in momo chutney offers a rich, hearty bite. Creamy yet light, they bring a uniquely Indian touch to the dumpling family and are perfect for anyone who wants their comfort food with a desi twist.

5. Prawn Dumplings

Photo: Unsplash

Delicate wrappers holding juicy prawn filling, paired with soy-vinegar dip, make prawn dumplings a seafood lover's dream. Elegant, light, and reminiscent of fine dim sum brunches, they melt in your mouth with every bite. Whether you are indulging yourself, marking a special occasion or just feeling like ordering something delicious from your favourite food delivery app, these dumplings feel like a treat worth waiting for.

6. Tandoori Dumplings

If regular dumplings are comfort food, tandoori dumplings are the drama-filled cousin. Marinated in yoghurt, spiced heavily, and roasted until smoky, they bring an unmistakable Bollywood-style energy to your plate. Best enjoyed with mint chutney and a cold drink, they are bold, fiery, and irresistible enough to order twice.

What To Pair With Dumplings At Home

Photo: Unsplash

A dumpling is only as good as what you dip it in. Pair them with a fiery red momo chutney for heat, soy-vinegar dip for balance, or mint chutney if you have gone for smoky tandoori flavours. Add a hot bowl of soup on the side, and you have got yourself a dim sum brunch vibe without leaving home.

How To Celebrate National Dumpling Day At Home

National Dumpling Day is more than an excuse to eat — it is a chance to celebrate. Here are some fun ways to make the day memorable:

1. Host A Dumpling Party

Gather friends or family and make an evening of it. Some can prepare fillings, others can wrap, and everyone can steam and eat together. It is as much about the process as the food.

2. Experiment With Sauces

Move beyond the usual soy or chilli dips. Try a Korean BBQ-style sauce with gochujang and sesame oil, or a fiery Szechuan version with chilli oil and peppercorns. The right dip can change the whole dumpling.

3. Pair With Wine Or Tea

Food and drink pairings make dumplings feel special. A crisp Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with prawn dumplings, while jasmine tea works well with vegetable or mushroom versions.

Photo: Pexels

4. Garnish For Extra Flair

A sprinkle of sesame seeds, chopped scallions, or even pickled ginger can lift the look and taste of your plate. It is a simple step that makes a big difference.

5. Make Dumpling Soup

Drop dumplings into a light chicken or pork broth for a nourishing, one-bowl meal. Add vegetables or noodles to stretch it further.

6. Experiment With Fillings

Kimchi and pork, shrimp and chives, or even spiced lamb can bring fresh excitement to traditional dumplings.

7. Present Them Beautifully

Serve dumplings in bamboo baskets or arrange them neatly on a platter with edible flowers or herbs. The presentation makes them feel restaurant-worthy, even when eaten at home.





So, whether you go classic with chicken, experiment with prawns, or keep it fiery with tandoori, dumplings are the way to mark the day. And thanks to food delivery apps, they are just a few taps away, arriving hot, comforting, and ready to be savoured at home.





