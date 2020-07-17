SEARCH
  • How To Make Restaurant-Style Tandoori Lamb Chops (Recipe Video Inside)

How To Make Restaurant-Style Tandoori Lamb Chops (Recipe Video Inside)

In this delicious recipe, New Zealand's famous lamb chops get the tandoori treatment with a wonderful restaurant-style preparation.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 17, 2020 17:12 IST

How To Make Restaurant-Style <i>Tandoori</i> Lamb Chops (Recipe Video Inside)

New Zealand lamb chops get the Tandoori treatment with this recipe.

Highlights
  • New Zealand is known for the delicious Lamb Chops dish
  • In this recipe, the lamb pieces are cooked in a tandoor
  • This is a signature restaurant-style recipe by Ummrao, Mumbai

Among all the famous international delicacies that are out there, New Zealand's Lamb Chops are one of the special ones. Lamb meat is found in abundance in the country, and is used in a number of dishes in various forms and textures. The tender and juicy lamb meat is unlike anything you'd have tasted before. In this delicious recipe, New Zealand's famous lamb chops get the tandoori treatment with a wonderful restaurant-style preparation.

Watch The Full Recipe Video of New Zealand Lamb Chops With A Tandoori Twist Here:



(Also Read: )

Chef Mukhtar Qureshi of Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai is the brainchild behind this recipe. Ummrao restaurant is known for its divine recipes and is largely a fine dining affair featuring various dishes from North Indian and continental cuisines. New Zealand Lamb Burrah is one of Ummrao restaurant's most interesting preparations. Succulent lamb meat chops get marinated with spices and are dry roasted on the tandoor to pick up a delicious aroma and texture.

To begin with, all you need are some lamb pieces. Marinate the lamb meat in yogurt, spices and condiments. Let the marinated chops rest in the fridge for at least 5 hours to ensure that all the flavours seep in the mutton chops. Ideally, you can even leave them overnight. Once your marination is done, simply skewer the lamb chops and let them roast in a tandoor. An oven can also be used for the grilling purpose. And voila, your Tandoori Lamb Chops are ready!

Try this recipe and see for yourself how surprisingly delicious the results turn out. Bon appetit!

Here's the Step-by-Step recipe of Tandoori Lamb Chops: 

Ingredients:

  • 2 lamb pieces
  • 1 cup thick yogurt
  • 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1-2 finely chopped green chillies
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 2 tbsp melted butter
  • Salt to taste
  • Crispy veggies, for garnish

Method:

Comments

  1. Marinate the pieces of lamb with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, chopped green chilies, specific powdered spices and salt to taste.
  2. Insert the pieces into the skewer.
  3. Put it into the tandoor for 15-20 minutes.
  4. Pour melted butter on the lamb pieces
  5. Take it out onto the serving plate.
  6. Serve with a garnishing of fresh, crispy veggies.


