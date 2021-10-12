Thinking about what to cook for dinner can be confusing on weekdays, especially after a stressful day at work. We don't have the time to prepare something elaborate but we want to eat something yummy to make ourselves happy. What we need is a no-nonsense dinner that would not take a lot of time from our busy working schedule, just like dal and chawal. But eating dal and chawal every day can be monotonous! Don't worry, as always we have your back. We have found an easy dinner recipe that will help you make a delicious dish, kadai sabji. This kadai sabji will soothe a foodie heart on a busy weekday. Kadai sabji is inspired by classic Indian restaurant dishes like kadai chicken and kadai paneer. However, kadai sabji has a twist, it is so easy to make that you can make it any time! You will get the spicy, masaledaar taste of kadai chicken without slaving hours in the kitchen. Pair this kadai sabji with a simple roti and you are set for a delicious meal!





So, what are you waiting for? It is time to put your apron on and make this dish at home





Also Read: 13 Easy South Indian Dinner Recipes | 13 Best South Indian Dinner Recipes

Kadai sabji can be eaten with rice and roti.

Easy Dinner Recipe: How To Make Kadai Sabji:

Saute cumin seeds and bay leaves in oil. Once the seeds splutter, add onion and ginger-garlic paste. Cook it till the onion browns and fat separates. Add the vegetables, you can add capsicum, gobhi, mushroom, matar and even beans to this dish, stir fry till they are cooked through. Add curd, turmeric powder, salt, garam masala, pepper and coriander powder, mix it well. Finally, add green chillies and saute on high heat. Serve the dish hot and garnish it with coriander leaves.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Kadai Sabji.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this delicious dish for dinner and make your daily meal taste like a grand affair! Do tell us in the comments section how you liked this recipe.



