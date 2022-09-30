The festival of Navratri has started. One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Sharad Navratri began on September 26, 2022 and will end with Dussehra on October 5, 2022. It is a nine-day extravaganza, where people worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Devotees also observe vrat and prepare bhog for their beloved deity. They also indulge in light, sattvik food during these nine days. From sabudana khichdi to halwa, we prepare a wide range of food to offer to Goddess Durga and eat as Prasad. But what remains the most popular dishes on a bhog thali are halwa, chana and puri. Hence, we thought of sharing a detailed recipe of the quintessential Prasad with you. Let's find out.





How To Make Halwa:

Heat ghee in a pan and add sooji to it. Roast until the colour changes.

Add sugar and mix together.

Add water to the mix and cook until the sooji gets softer.

Add crushed cardamom, sliced almonds and give everything a good mix.

And you have delicious halwa ready in no time.

How To Make Chana:

Heat ghee and add jeera and sliced ginger. Cook for some time.

Add boiled chana and cook.

Add salt, red chilli powder, green chilli, coriander powder, amchoor powder. Mix everything together.

Garnish with coriander leaves and you have sookha chana ready in no time.

How To Make Poori:

Take atta in a bowl and add sooji, salt and oil to it.

Give everything a dry mix.

Add water to it and knead a soft dough.

Take a small roundel, roll it flat and fry well.

Now that all the elements are prepared, arrange them together and offer to your beloved deity.

Watch the detailed halwa chana poori recipe video in header.

Happy Navratri 2022, everyone!



