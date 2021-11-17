If there's one extreme foodie family in Bollywood, it has to be the Kapoor family. We often see the Kapoors having lunch together at festivals such as Diwali, Holi, and more. The Christmas lunch by the Kapoors is also an eagerly awaited occasion. But why wait for only festivals when every single day can be made memorable? Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a mid-week family lunch that the Kapoors had. They went to a popular Japanese restaurant called 'Izumi' in Bandra where they devoured some yummy treats. Take a look at the photos that Karisma Kapoor shared on Instagram:

"Family lunches are the best. Missing a few, #bestfoodever," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of her post. Karisma also used the hashtag #familytime in her Instagram story and a funky GIF for the Japanese greeting 'Arigatou'. A lavish Japanese meal was spread in front of the Kapoor family, who seemed to have enjoyed some Sushi, Ramen, and Gyoza dumplings!





Karisma Kapoor was joined by father Randhir Kapoor, actor and aunt Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Nitasha Nanda. Neetu Kapoor also shared the same photograph on her Instagram handle, saying, "These outings are so special nowadays. #izumi #japanese," wrote Neetu Kapoor sharing the same photograph on her Instagram.





Karisma Kapoor herself is one of the biggest foodies on Instagram. Those who follow the actor closely would see her posting pictures and memes related to food every now and then. Recently, Karisma Kapoor treated herself to an evening indulgence of cheesecake and coffee. Take a look:

