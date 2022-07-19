The Maldives has become the go-to vacation spot for the entire Bollywood! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, you name an actor and we are pretty sure they have vacationed in the Maldives in the last two years. Another Bollywood actress can be added to this long list - Neha Dhupia! The 41-year-old actress is on a relaxing family vacation with her husband Angad Bedi and their two children. This Bollywood couple is known for bringing foodie fun almost everywhere they go, and it seems like they didn't stop themselves in the Maldives. Neha Dhupia gave us a glimpse of what her Monday looks like in the Maldives and it seems to be all about food, relaxation and fun! Take a look:

In Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram story, we spotted Angad Bedi overlooking the serene blue ocean, enjoying a "sushi boat". Yes, you read it right! If you are wondering what exactly a sushi boat is, it is a boat-like serving plate filled with a lot of sushi! Angad Bedi seems to be taking a bite from a sushi in the image.





For those who don't know what sushi is, it is a traditional Japanese delicacy that makes for a bite-sized snack. This dish is ideally prepared with raw fish/meat/vegetable, rice and seaweed, where the food is wrapped with rice and seaweed. It is always accompanied by pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.











Both Neha and Angad are quite the foodies. With over 5.9 million followers (Neha Dhupia) and 595 thousand followers (Angad Bedi) on Instagram, the two are not afraid to share their quirky food habits on social media. At times, Angad Bedi doesn't like to share delicious meals he enjoys with his wife Neha Dhupia, just like we don't like to share our favourite meal with anyone!











What did you think of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's foodie Monday? Do tell us in the comments section below!