Let's face it: Christmas isn't complete without indulging in sweet treats. From cakes and puddings to cookies and ice cream, these desserts are a big part of the holiday spirit, right? Turns out, your favourite Bollywood celebs share the same love for sweets. Actress Neha Dhupia recently shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations, showcasing a joyful time spent with family and friends. Looking at her photos, we were reminded that the holidays are best enjoyed with loved ones - filled with laughter, delicious food, and togetherness.

Neha took to Instagram to share the fun, writing, "Have a holly jolly Christmas. Warning: The Secret Santa is the big reveal here. PS: Taking my gift of fitness from the tree. #SantaBeKind #MerryChristmas #OurChristmas." In the carousel of photos she posted, we saw moments of family fun, but it was the sweet treats that really caught our eye. In the first snap, Neha and her husband, Angad Bedi, are seen enjoying ice cream cones with their kids at a Christmas carnival - likely chocolate-flavoured.

In another photo, Neha's cutting into a mouthwatering cake decorated with "Merry Christmas" and topped with a mini Santa, Christmas tree, reindeer, and snowman - so festive, it's hard to resist! And let's not forget the sweet moment when her daughter, Mehr, was spotted enjoying candy floss. As for the Secret Santa reveal? It was none other than Angad, dressed as Santa Claus, holding a sack full of gifts.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Shares The First Thing She Ate After A Long Flight To Mexico

Check out her festive post here:

If you're a Neha Dhupia fan on Instagram, you'll know she's always keeping us updated on her foodie adventures. Just recently, she shared a peek into her trip to Mexico, where she treated herself to a bowl of juicy strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, along with a delicious chocolate donut. Want more? Check out the full story here.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia Enjoys Homemade Thali On A Hot Summer Day, And Polished It Off

Just like Neha, we hope you're celebrating Christmas with your loved ones! Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas 2024!