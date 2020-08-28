SEARCH
  • News
  • Neha Dhupia's Birthday Featured Family, Flowers And A Beautiful Three-Tier Cake (See Pics)

Neha Dhupia's Birthday Featured Family, Flowers And A Beautiful Three-Tier Cake (See Pics)

Neha Dhupia Birthday: Neha Dhupia celebrated the special day with a special three-tier cake to mark her milestone birthday.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: August 28, 2020 14:02 IST

Reddit
Neha Dhupia's Birthday Featured Family, Flowers And A Beautiful Three-Tier Cake (See Pics)

Neha Dhupia's birthday celebrations were spent with family and friends.

Highlights
  • Neha Dhupia rung in her 40th birthday on 27th August
  • The actor celebrated at home with family and friends
  • Take a look at the pictures from the celebrations

Neha Dhupia rang in her 40th birthday on 27th August 2020. Wishes poured in from family, friends and loved ones as the actress celebrated her birthday at home in the midst of the pandemic. However, the spirit of the occasion did not dampen as Neha Dhupia celebrated the special day with her family - husband Angad Bedi and daughter - Mehr Dhupia Bedi. There was also a special three-tier cake to mark Neha Dhupia's milestone birthday. Take a look at the pictures from the celebrations.

nchej9dg
lgrimaj8

(Also Read: )

The beautiful cake was made with white chocolate, as well as milk chocolate and dark chocolate truffles. White chocolate flakes and shavings made the cake look even more delicious and decorative. Neha Dhupia's birthday cake was accompanied with some breath-taking flowers and scented candles that gave the whole set up an ethereal look! The actor was accompanied by husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia too while she cut the cake.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film, 'Devi', along with actors Kajol and Shruti Hassan. She was also seen in Netflix's Lust Stories in the directorial by Karan Johar with Kiara Advani. Some of her best-grossing films include 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Singh Is Kingg' and 'Hindi Medium'.

Here's wishing Neha Dhupia many more successful endeavours in future as well!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Neha Dhupia BirthdayBirthday CakeAngad Bedi
After Indian <i>Thali</i>, American Chef Amazes Reddit With Unique <i>Pani Puri</i>
After Indian Thali, American Chef Amazes Reddit With Unique Pani Puri
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty's Besan Coconut Barfi Is A Healthy Dessert For Festive Celebrations
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty's <i>Besan</i> Coconut <i>Barfi</i> Is A Healthy Dessert For Festive Celebrations

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 