Neha Dhupia's Birthday Featured Family, Flowers And A Beautiful Three-Tier Cake (See Pics)

Neha Dhupia rang in her 40th birthday on 27th August 2020. Wishes poured in from family, friends and loved ones as the actress celebrated her birthday at home in the midst of the pandemic. However, the spirit of the occasion did not dampen as Neha Dhupia celebrated the special day with her family - husband Angad Bedi and daughter - Mehr Dhupia Bedi. There was also a special three-tier cake to mark Neha Dhupia's milestone birthday. Take a look at the pictures from the celebrations.





The beautiful cake was made with white chocolate, as well as milk chocolate and dark chocolate truffles. White chocolate flakes and shavings made the cake look even more delicious and decorative. Neha Dhupia's birthday cake was accompanied with some breath-taking flowers and scented candles that gave the whole set up an ethereal look! The actor was accompanied by husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia too while she cut the cake.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film, 'Devi', along with actors Kajol and Shruti Hassan. She was also seen in Netflix's Lust Stories in the directorial by Karan Johar with Kiara Advani. Some of her best-grossing films include 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Singh Is Kingg' and 'Hindi Medium'.





Here's wishing Neha Dhupia many more successful endeavours in future as well!







