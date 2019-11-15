A list of a few new restaurants in Mumbai that you may like to explore

Mumbai is buzzing with restaurants, cafes, and eateries of all kinds. Crave anything at any point in the day and you have a restaurant ticking it off your wish list. However, if you are still eager to try something new, we have curated a list of a few new restaurants in Mumbai that you may like to explore with your friends, family or all by yourself. With themed cafes, tea lounges, fine-dining spaces and gastro-pubs, the city's F&B space is burgeoning at lightning-fast speed, and we cannot be more excited.





New And Exciting Restaurants In Mumbai You Must Try Today

London Taxi, Khar West





Mumbai's finest award-winning upscale bar, London Taxi opened its newest outlet in Khar and it is already creating quite a stir among gourmands of the city. Michelin-Star experienced chef, Chef Nagraj Bhat has given his culinary expertise into designing the menu. At this upscale pub, you would find the best of European and continental dishes with a touch of Indian cuisine. Moroccan fish tikka, Thai broth, Artisanal cheese garlic bread, London Taxi Non-Veg platter, Lebanese Barley salad are some of the dishes from the menu that stand out. Made with premium quality ingredients, everything you order at London Taxi, spells fine decadence. They are also popular for their no-sugar cocktails prepared with natural, cold-pressed juices and syrups. The interiors of the place are inspired by pubs of London and some colonial motifs, and vintage pieces also stud the walls of this new outlet.

Where: 2nd Floor, Gabbana House, 15th Road, Opposite Toyota Showroom, Khar, Mumbai





Cost For Two: INR 1900





Farmers' Cafe





Your favourite organic and healthy cafe has a new destination. A brainchild of fashion designer-cum-chef Minali Gaba, Farmers' cafe's new outlet is serving everything organic, healthy and farm-to-table. The vast menu has a good mix of gluten-free, vegan, keto and organically produced food. The all-day breakfast menu with granola bowls, egg dishes and pancakes is a drool-worthy affair you would not want to miss. We know you are slurping, here are the details you've been looking for:





Where: Farmers' Café – Shop No.1, Celeste Building, Plot 470, Kinchin CHS, 14th Road, Khar West





Cost For Two: INR 1200





The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar





The concept bar is ideal for days you want to go out drinking with a bunch of your friends. The boozy deals are also one of a kind here. A 'Bigg' at The Bigg Small Cafe and Bar is 180 ml shot, whilst a small is 30 ml. Enjoy the 'Bigg' drinks, paired with small plates of scrumptious global cuisine at super cheap prices. There are also lucrative deals like getting six drinks at the price of five.





Where: The Bigg Small Café + Bar, Andheri Kurla Road, Sag Baig, Andheri East, Sakinaka,

Mumbai





Cost For Two: INR 1300



