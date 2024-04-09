Mumbaikars, are you bracing for a tough summer ahead? It's indeed a difficult time to be in the city. But why not take solace in lip-smacking food and refreshing drinks? Some of Mumbai's favourite restaurants have announced new menus - some seasonal, some unique - that you need to check out this month. Below, we have listed some of the top new menus in Mumbai that are worth your time. Drop by and indulge in their yummy offerings! Check them out:





6 New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants To Try In April 2024

1. Indian Accent, BKC

Photo Credit: Indian Accent



Indian Accent Mumbai has a fabulous new 7-course chef's tasting menu, conceptualised by Culinary Director, Manish Mehrotra and Head Chef, Rijul Gulati. The fresh offerings include sweet corn muthia paired with masala methi roti and fresh burrata, beet chops accompanied by coconut mustard curry infused with fresh fennel and Kashmiri morel & chicken pulao enhanced with pine nuts and fresh truffles. For the dessert course, indulge in 'aamras puri' cheesecake and Lucknow dahi jalebi.

What: New Chef's Tasting Menu at Indian Accent Mumbai

Where: Jio World Centre, Ground Floor, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, C-64, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

2. Amadeo by Oberoi, BKC

Photo Credit: Amadeo by Oberoi

Amadeo by Oberoi has an exciting new summer menu featuring Japanese, Italian, Chinese, and Indian treats. Highlights include sashimi salad rolls, stir-fried haricot beans, duck baos, "Arabian Sea" lobster, salad pizza, kathal ke galouti kebab, Malwani mutton sukka and more. Don't forget to check out their new cocktail menu called "What's In a Name". The new dishes have been curated by Executive Chef Kayzad Sadri and Japanese Master Chef Gregory Oblena. An all-women team of pastry chefs at Amadeo has crafted a delightful selection of ice creams and sorbets for the very first time. Don't miss the 60% dark Belgian chocolate ice cream, fresh Alphonso mango ice cream, sugar-free cherry sorbet, and chilli and guava sorbet.

What: Summer Menu At Amadeo by Oberoi

Where: NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

3. Copper Chimney

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

Copper Chimney is back with its flavourful Aam Carnival. This year, the second edition of this seasonal mango celebrates the king of fruits in new ways. We had the chance to taste some of the signature offerings for ourselves, and we are tempted to return for more. We highly recommend starting your meal with the refreshing Aam Panna ke Golgappe. If you want to savour the drink differently, you could also opt for the Panna Slush - a desi ice drink that's the perfect way to welcome the summer. We also loved the Chatpata Dahi Ki Tikki & Chole (served with fresh mango on the side), achar ke paronthe and murabba-stuffed paneer tikka. End your meal with a classic like Mango Mastani or lose yourself in the decadence of Mango Shahi Tukda. There are also mango-flavoured cocktails you don't wanna miss.

What: Aam Carnival 2.0 at Copper Chimney

Where: Copper Chimney outlets across the city

4. Fatty Bao, Bandra

Fatty Bao has a playful new menu that spotlights Southeast Asian flavours while introducing fresh tastes from Korea and Vietnam. Patrons can also now enjoy two new categories: small plates and tabletop BBQ Grills, featuring a wide range of meats and vegetables. Diners can personally grill their selections tableside. Other must-try delicacies include Larb Gai Chicken Salad, Butter Curry Leaf Prawns, Vietnamese Chilli Basil Fish, Stir Fried Asian Greens, etc. Pair your food with contemporary cocktails such as Full Moon and Get Rich or Thai Trying.

What: New Menu at Fatty Bao

Where: Ground Floor, Summerville, Linking Road, Near KFC, 14th & 33rd Cross Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

5. Rajdhani

Rajdhani is celebrating 18 years of its Aamlicious Thali experience. Guests will have the opportunity to relish 30+ Rajasthani and Gujarati treats such as Mango Puranpoli, Mango Dal Dhokli, Mango Maharaja Dhokla, Aam ki Launji, traditional Aamras Puri, Kairi Bhel, Ambe Aloo and more. There will also be a few inventive delicacies such as the Mango Jalapeno Cheese Lifafa.

What: Aamlicious - Mango special thali at Rajdhani

Where: Rajdhani outlets across Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai

6. Poco Loco

Poco Loco is enticing foodies with a fun way to beat the heat: sipping on unique Margaritas and digging into mango specials. As part of its ongoing Frozen Margarita Fest, guests can sip on drinks such as the Gooseberry Margarita, Peach Ginger Margarita, Mangorita, Cactus Pear Mint Margarita, and the like. Pair them with eats from the summer menu, like the Pineapple and Guacamole Tostadas, Mango Chilli Gamba and Mango Tres Leches.

What: Poco Loco's Frozen Margarita Fest + Mango Specials

Where: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar outlets in Khar & South Bombay

When: Available till the end of May





