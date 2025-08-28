September is just around the corner, and with it comes a fresh line-up of exciting dining experiences across Delhi-NCR. From festive Onam feasts brimming with authentic flavours to innovative seasonal menus by top chefs, the month promises plenty for food lovers to look forward to. Restaurants across the city are preparing limited-time offerings that blend tradition, creativity and global influences. Whether you're planning to indulge in a lavish sadhya, enjoy comforting classics or try something experimental, there will be something for every craving. These upcoming menus celebrate not only the festive season but also the evolving culinary spirit of Delhi-NCR. Here's a sneak peek at the new and special menus you won't want to miss.

Here Are New Menus Across Delhi-NCR Perfect For September Dining:

1. Varq, Taj Mahal

Step into the vibrant spirit of Kerala's most cherished festival as Varq at Taj Mahal, New Delhi presents a specially curated Onam Sadhya. Known for its contemporary take on Indian cuisine, Varq now embraces the authentic traditions of Onam, bringing together a colourful spread of flavours, culture, and celebration. Thoughtfully curated by the chefs, the Onam Sadhya features classics such as rasam, upperi, vendakkai khichdi, and red pumpkin erussery, each prepared with authentic recipes and served in a traditional festive presentation. Guests can savour the culinary essence of Kerala in a setting that blends heritage with Taj's signature hospitality. The celebration is further elevated through engaging touches, from authentic plating that evokes Kerala's traditions and thoughtfully paired beverages that capture the festive mood.

Where: Varq, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

When: Wednesday, 3rd September - Friday, 5th September 2025

Entry: Rs 3000 + 18% taxes per person (Onam Thali experience)

2.Tres

Tres in Lodhi Colony is set to welcome diners with a new tasting menu, The Best of Tres, combining timeless favourites with inventive new dishes. The seven-course experience begins with choices like pan-seared scallops with quinoa crumble or truffle-infused stuffed morel. Playful surprises follow, including chicken liver ice cream with shallot tart tatin or an avocado-mango plate with rice paper crisp. For mains, diners can indulge in mustard-crusted seabass, lamb shoulder pave, or kale ricotta cappelletti in miso butter. To finish, the menu offers a dark chocolate ganache with passion fruit sorbet or the signature dessert cocktail, Happiness in a Glass.

Where: Tres, Lodhi Colony

Photo Credit: Tres

3. The Drunken Botanist

The Drunken Botanist has rolled out a new menu that blends indulgence with playful creativity, making food and cocktails the stars of every visit. Expect global flavours with a twist, from fiery Hot Asian Wings to a nostalgic yet reimagined Fryums Chaat. For something hearty, dishes like the Hummus & Lamb Hot Mezze Bowl and Pulled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla promise comfort with flair. The drinks menu is equally imaginative, led by Zodiac-inspired cocktails such as tequila with basil and passionfruit for Leo or a gin-and-grapefruit mix for Pisces. Guests can also opt for "Your Mood, Your Cocktail," a personalised creation crafted on the spot.

Where: The Drunken Botanist, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurugram

4. The Spice Route

The Spice Route, Delhi's iconic Asian dining destination at The Imperial New Delhi, is extending its exclusive Luxe Lunch Set Menu, priced at INR 1,350+ taxes, through the end of the year. Originally launched as a seasonal treat, the Luxe Lunch has become a favourite for those seeking a sophisticated mid-day dining escape. Guests can enjoy a curated three-course journey, featuring vibrant appetisers, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts. To keep the experience fresh, new dishes and flavours are introduced weekly, ensuring every visit brings something new to discover. Ideal for business lunches, relaxed afternoons, or a well-deserved break, the Luxe Lunch combines exquisite cuisine with the elegant ambiance of The Spice Route.

Where: The Spice Route, The Imperial, Janpath, New Delhi

5. Atmanam

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of South India this festive season at Atmanam with the grand Onam Sandhya from 5th to 6th September, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. In honour of the harvest festival, Atmanam presents a specially curated Onam Thali - a sumptuous vegetarian spread of 35 traditional dishes served on a banana leaf. Guests can savour authentic flavours with highlights like curd chilli, mango pickle, gongura pickle, parippu podi, curd rice, red rice, lemon rice, pal payasam, and refreshing buttermilk, among many others. Each dish celebrates the heritage and festive spirit of South India, offering a true culinary journey. With its rich aromas, vibrant presentation, and timeless recipes, the Onam Thali promises an immersive and unforgettable festive experience for every diner.

Where: Atmanam, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Photo Credit: Atmanam

6. Arisii - The Coastal Kitchen

Arisii - The Coastal Kitchen in Hauz Khas has unveiled a special Onam menu, inviting diners to celebrate the festival with the vibrant flavours and soulful recipes of India's coastline. Known for its signature coastal delicacies like Crab Mangalorean Ghee Roast, Pallipalayam Prawns Biryani, Bun Parota, and vegetarian Pallipalayam Biryani, Arisii now adds a festive touch with a limited-time Onam Sadhya Menu. This elaborate spread features traditional Kerala favourites including Kaaya Varuthathu (banana chips), Avial, Olan, Erissery, Pineapple Puliserry, Paal Payasam, Ada Pradaman, served with red or white rice. The thoughtfully crafted thali is priced at Rs 999 for dine-in and promises a rich, authentic experience.

Where: Arisii, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Arisii