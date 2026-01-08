The new year has barely begun, and one of India's most vibrant festivals is already knocking at the door. Makar Sankranti is that beautiful moment when winter starts to loosen its grip, and the Sun begins its northward journey into Capricorn. It's a celebration of harvest, hope and happiness. On this festival, people will take holy dips, send colourful kites soaring into the sky and indulge in traditional treats. From til laddoos and gajak to puran poli and khichdi, the flavours of Sankranti are as diverse as its customs. Curious about what makes this day so special? Let's dive into the details and discover festive recipes you'll love.

Makar Sankranti 2026: Date And Time

Makar Sankranti 2026 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14. The main Sankranti moment falls in the afternoon. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are:

Sankranti Moment: 3:13 PM IST

3:13 PM IST Punya Kaal Duration: Approximately 2 hours after the Sankranti moment

What Is The Significance Of Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn, signalling the start of Uttarayan - the northward movement of the Sun. This shift is considered highly auspicious as it brings longer days and the promise of warmer months ahead. The festival celebrates abundance, gratitude and new beginnings, making it a time for charity, prayers and sharing food. Across India, it is also associated with harvest rituals, kite flying and traditional sweets that symbolise warmth and harmony.

6 Festive Recipes To Try This Makar Sankranti 2026

1. Tilgul Ladoo

These laddoos are made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, creating a nutty sweetness that warms you in winter. They are more than a treat, they symbolise harmony and goodwill, often shared with the phrase wishing sweetness in speech and life. A bite of tilgul is a bite of tradition.

2. Puran Poli

A soft, golden flatbread stuffed with a sweet filling of chana dal, jaggery and cardamom. Served with a drizzle of ghee, it melts in the mouth and feels like pure comfort. This Maharashtrian classic is a festive must-have that pairs beautifully with a warm cup of milk.

3. Til Chikki

Crunchy, brittle squares made by binding sesame seeds with molten jaggery. Til chikki is quick to prepare and stores well, making it perfect for Sankranti snacking. Its crisp texture and earthy sweetness make it irresistible for both kids and adults.

4. Khichdi

A wholesome dish of rice, lentils and seasonal vegetables, cooked with mild spices and ghee. Khichdi is a Sankranti staple in North India, offering warmth and nourishment during winter. Pair it with papad and pickle for a complete festive meal.

5. Makara Chaula

This Odia delicacy combines freshly harvested rice with milk, jaggery, banana and seasonal fruits. It is offered to the Sun God as part of the ritual, symbolising purity and abundance. The dish is simple yet deeply rooted in tradition.

6. Tilkut

A crunchy sweet from Bihar and Jharkhand, made with powdered sesame seeds and jaggery. Tilkut is rich in flavour and energy, making it ideal for the season. Its unique texture and taste make it a Sankranti favourite across eastern India.





So, grab your kites, share those laddoos and make Makar Sankranti 2026 a day of laughter, sunshine and sweet memories.