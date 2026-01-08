As North India shivers through an intense cold wave, there is a familiar kind of advice floating around many homes. Before weather apps, thermal wear and viral immunity shots, Indian grandmothers relied on instinct. If your nose felt cold, digestion slowed down, or joints ached, the fix was almost always food. Not fancy superfoods, but warming, seasonal ingredients that quietly helped the body generate heat from within. Ayurveda has long spoken about foods that support internal warmth and circulation, and winter is when these foods truly shine. From spices to slow-cooked staples, these desi favourites do more than comfort the soul. They help the body cope better with falling temperatures, making them especially relevant during a cold wave.





Here Are 6 Indian Foods That Keep You Warm From Within

1. Ghee

Ghee has always been winter royalty in Indian kitchens. Rich in healthy fats as per a chapter published in the Journal of Dairy Science , it helps fuel the body and supports internal heat production. A small amount of ghee added to rotis, dal or khichdi can improve digestion, which tends to slow down in cold weather. Grandmothers often insisted on ghee because a well-digested meal keeps the body warmer for longer. Its lubricating properties also support joints and dryness that worsen during cold waves.

2. Ajwain

Ajwain is a classic winter spice for a reason. It has a strong warming effect and is known to support digestion and reduce bloating, as per a 2020 research paper. During cold weather, poor digestion can make the body feel colder and more sluggish. Ajwain helps stimulate digestive fire, which indirectly boosts warmth. That's why ajwain parathas, ajwain water or even ajwain tadka in sabzis often make an appearance when temperatures drop sharply.

3. Til (Sesame Seeds)

Sesame seeds are considered one of the most warming foods in Ayurveda. Rich in healthy fats, minerals and calories, til helps the body retain heat. This is why til laddoos, chikkis and til-based chutneys are traditional winter staples. During a cold wave, sesame seeds can help combat dryness, fatigue and stiffness, all common cold-weather complaints. They are especially beneficial for people who feel cold easily.

4. Bajra

Bajra is a naturally warming grain that thrives in winter diets. It takes longer to digest, which means the body expends more energy breaking it down, generating heat in the process, as per a chapter published in The Journal of Climate Change and Health . Bajra rotis paired with ghee or jaggery are a winter classic for a reason. During cold waves, switching to bajra can help sustain energy levels and keep the body feeling warmer compared to lighter grains like rice.

5. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most trusted warming ingredients in Indian households. It helps improve circulation, supports digestion and gives an instant feeling of warmth. Whether added to tea, curries or soups, ginger helps the body cope with cold stress. Grandmothers often recommended ginger when hands and feet felt cold or when the throat felt irritated during winter chills.

6. Moong Dal

Moong dal may seem light, but when cooked warm with spices like cumin, pepper and ghee, it becomes deeply comforting. It is easy to digest and supports gut health, which is crucial in winter. A warm bowl of moong dal khichdi or dal soup helps nourish the body without overloading it, keeping internal warmth steady during prolonged cold spells.





Quick Ways To Include These Warming Foods In Your Winter Diet

Here are some simple ways to include these warming foods in your winter diet:

1. Ghee

Ghee is versatile and easy to incorporate into everyday meals. Its healthy fats not only keep you warm but also aid digestion.

How to add it:

Drizzle 1–2 teaspoons of ghee over hot rotis, dal, or khichdi.

Add a spoonful to your morning porridge for extra richness.

Use ghee instead of oil for tempering curries and dals.

2. Ajwain

Ajwain seeds are known for their strong warming and digestive properties.

Quick ideas:

Knead 1 tsp ajwain into whole wheat dough for parathas.

Boil water with ½ tsp ajwain and sip as a soothing tea.

Sprinkle ajwain in tadkas for sabzis and dals.

3. Til (Sesame Seeds)

Sesame seeds are packed with warmth and energy, making them perfect for cold days.

Easy ways to enjoy:

Make quick til laddoos by mixing roasted sesame seeds with jaggery and ghee.

Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds over salads or stir-fries.

Add til chutney or til-based sauces to your meals.

4. Bajra

Bajra is a slow-digesting grain that keeps you full and warm for longer.

Simple recipes:

Cook bajra rotis and serve with ghee and jaggery.

Make bajra khichdi with moong dal for a wholesome winter meal.

Use bajra flour in pancakes or flatbreads for a healthy twist.

5. Ginger

Ginger improves circulation and gives an instant feeling of warmth.

Quick fixes:

Brew ginger tea with grated ginger, tea leaves, and jaggery.

Add ginger paste to curries, soups, and dals.

Mix ginger juice with honey for a natural immunity booster.

6. Moong Dal

Moong dal is light yet nourishing, perfect for cold days.

How to include:

Make moong dal khichdi with ghee and warming spices like cumin and pepper.

Prepare a creamy moong dal soup and temper with ghee and cumin.

Use moong dal in dosas or pancakes for a protein-rich winter breakfast.

So, protect and keep yourself warm this chilly season with these desi Indian foods!





