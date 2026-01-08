A kitchen is the heart of any home, where members of the family cook up delicious delicacies almost every day. But sometimes, the pantry can turn into a time capsule of expired goodies, thanks to our frugal mothers. Many moms are notorious for their "just-in-case" approach to food storage, due to which some pantries seem to become a graveyard of past-its-prime products.





Now, a video has gone viral that shows a daughter's hilarious takedown of her mom's expired pantry stash. The clip, shared on Instagram, starts with the woman opening the refrigerator at her mom's house. As she begins cleaning out the fridge, she finds several bottles and jars of expired products.





When she calls out her mother for her stingy behaviour, the mom remains unfazed and claims the products are still good to use. Meanwhile, the woman's dad seems perplexed about having consumed expired food all this time. They find jars upon jars of ketchup, mustard, various sauces, pickles and more – all expired.

Also Read: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe: Perfect Pairing With Hot Coffee For Winter Mornings





When they finally throw these products into the trash, her mom goes looking for them. In a hilarious end to the video, the woman and her father lift and carry her mom inside.





Watch the video here:

The video resonated with foodies on the internet. Many shared how it reminded them of their own mothers.





One user wrote, "Comforting to know all of our parents are like this."





Another added, "My mum is like this. Cleaned out the fridge and bought new things. She then cooked and said it tasted different - uh yeah, the difference is FRESHNESS."





"This is 100% accurate of my mom," remarked a viewer.





An individual shared, "Love this! When my parents moved out of their house, there were cans that were so old they had liquefied."





Also Read: 5 Foolproof Tips For Making Kerala-Style Sweet Banana Appam At Home





"Mums spend all that time trying to keep us alive only to later be toying with it," read a comment.





What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section below!