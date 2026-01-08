You don't need an occasion to enjoy pizza. This Italian delicacy is an instant mood-booster, especially for cheese-lovers. One bite and you are pulled in by the delightfully crispy crust, the gooey cheese spread, lip-smacking tangy sauce and an assortment of delectable toppings. Whether having a bad day or celebrating a milestone, pizza can turn ordinary moments into small pockets of joy. In India, foodies typically order pizza from prominent chains like Pizza Hut and Domino's. But recently, digital creator Rahul uploaded a video on Instagram from a Domino's outlet that shook the netizens.

The clip opened to the creator standing at a Domino's joint, holding a pizza box in his hands. He gave out an alarming expression, and the reason was unveiled soon after. Peeking out from the pile of blue trays kept on a counter was a rat scurrying across, which visibly made Rahul uncomfortable. His side note read, “Ratatouille in real life? (I wish this were AI).” Through his caption, the creator referred to the popular Disney animated film Ratatouille (2007), featuring a chef-rat. "Domino's new chef" read the text layout.

Watch the full video below:

The video soon grabbed the internet's attention, which wasted no time reacting to the clip. In fact, Domino's also responded to the incident in the comments section.

They wrote, “Hi Rahul, thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we apologise for this disheartening experience. Please be assured that we are getting this investigated on priority. Meanwhile, we request that to share your contact number and store location to assist you better.”

“Was it tasty?” asked a user humorously.

“How much is its (rat) salary?” wondered another sarcastically.

“Cute chef though,” pointed out an individual.

“Got one more reason not to eat pizza,” noted one person.

Domino's was in a similar spotlight last year. In September 2025, Telangana's food safety department conducted inspections across the state, including branches of popular pizza chains. Several Domino's outlets in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area were found with documentation issues, overdue pest control, and staff handling food without gloves or masks, among other violations. Read all about it here.