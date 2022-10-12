Italian is one cuisine that never fails to impress foodies! Whenever we feel like eating out in restaurants and cafes, Italian food is always our first choice. If you have been looking to try good Italian food in Aerocity then do check out L'Osteria Bella in Holiday Inn. The newly opened contemporary Italian restaurant gives a vibrant and joyous vibe thanks to its colourful décor and ambience. We had the pleasure of attending the opening of L'Osteria Bella where we enjoyed good food with good company!

Cured vegetables

Assortment of breads

Cured meats

We were greeted with beautifully curated charcuterie boards that had a variety of delicious cheese, meats, loaves of bread and more. The menu for the evening was a four-course meal specially curated by the chef. The dinner started with the classic Italian soup - Minestrone. This delicate yet flavourful soup felt like a warm hug. For the salad, we enjoyed another classic Italian delicacy, the Caprese Salad. Fresh and juicy burrata cheese was topped with marinated tomatoes, arugula and olive oil to make this refreshing salad.

Insalata Caprese

Jhon Dory

Petto Di Pollo

Moving to the main course, we had the option to choose from Ravioli, Pesto Fettuccine, Petto Di Pollo and Jhon Dory. We chose to try Petto Di Pollo and Jhon Dory. The Petto Di Pollo was chicken stuffed with provolone cheese and sundried tomatoes, the chicken was well cooked and the cheese was complementing the delicate flavours of the sundried tomatoes. The Jhon Dory was john dory fish prepped in tomato butter wine reduction and served with creamy cheese. The fish was flavourful and creamy, making it the highlight of the meal! We ended the meal with lotus biscoff cheesecake and tiramisu for dessert.

Cheesecake and Tiramisu

Overall, we thoroughly enjoyed the meal at L'Osteria Bella and would come again to indulge in the delicious Italian menu they offer.





Where: L'Osteria Bella, Holiday Inn New Delhi Int'l Airport





When: 12 pm - 11:30 pm





Price: INR 1500 - 3000 (approx. for two)