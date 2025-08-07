Indian street foods have always left a mark on the hearts of many. Amongst these tasty snacks, vada pav, the OG Maharashtrian snack, has remained one of the undisputed options. Agree? This time, it found a new fan in ONO Keiichi, the Japanese Ambassador to India. In a post on Instagram, he was seen relishing a vada pav in front of a significant landmark in Mumbai - the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After adding a cultural backdrop to his foodie scene, the Japanese Ambassador also posed with the iconic eatery in Mumbai, Aram Vada Pav, known for its authentic vada pav, serving since 1939. Alongside this, the Japanese Ambassador writes, "Vada Pav in Aamchi (Our) Mumbai!" indicating his delectable ongoing exploration of India's diverse food scene.

The Japanese Ambassador seems to a deeply invested in indulging in Indian street delights. Previously, ONO Keiichi tried authentic Gujarati food, known for its vibrant flavours, variety and comforting dishes. Diving into the delectable cuisine, he shared a series of photos of himself on X (formerly Twitter). From sharing panki - a seasoned rice flour batter steamed between banana leaves - with another person to enjoying a mouth-watering thali filled with dishes such as dhokla, dahi puri, patra and handvo, the post served pure hunger pangs. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, ONO Keiichi tried Bihar's quintessential street snack, litti chokha. He also shared a picture of himself on X. In the snap, the Japanese ambassador was seen relishing what appears to be authentic Bihari dishes - a bowl of rice, curd, fish fry, and a type of chokha. Alongside this, he wrote, "Namaste Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Littu Chokha," adding, "Gajab Swaad Ba" which translates to "Great taste". Read here to know more.





We are delighted with the Japanese Ambassador's journey of relishing Indian foods.