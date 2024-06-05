June and July mark the beginning of monsoon in Mumbai. As the city gets a respite from the heat and gears up to face cloudy weather, foodies are rejoicing. This is because, for many of us, the rainy season is the ultimate excuse to binge on delicious food and drink. The feeling of enjoying piping hot beverages and snacks while it is raining outside is unmatchable. If you're looking to try different places, we have some great suggestions for you. Several new restaurants have opened in the city recently. Here are the ones you should check out:

Here Are 5 New Restaurants In Mumbai To Try In June-July 2024:

Luuma House, Juhu

Luuma House is among Juhu's newest havens for gastronomic delights. From scrumptious wood-fired pizzas to exquisite hand-rolled sushi and house-made pasta, there are a variety of international delicacies on the menu here. The cocktails also take centre stage, with skilled mixologists concocting various drinks that are in keeping with the tasteful ambience and sophisticated decor. The restaurant boasts a cosy al fresco section, a private dining area and ample indoor seating.

Where: Plot No.47, Gulmohar Rd, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West, Mumbai.





ILILI, Dadar

Photo Credit: Ilili

Dadar has a lively new rooftop hangout spot: ILILI. This aesthetic space exudes cosy warmth and invites patrons to escape the worries of daily life. The food spotlights Middle Eastern flavours and ensures a range of irresistible options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Diners can relish them along with innovative and classic cocktails that complement the artistic vibe of the establishment.

Where: Rooftop, 8th Floor, Ramee Guestline Hotel, opp. Swaminarayan Temple, Dadar East, Mumbai.





The Bread Bar, Chembur

Chef Rachi Gupta (known for The Gelato Bar in Bandra) has relaunched Chembur's beloved The Bread Bar. There's a whole new dine-in space (adjoining the original location) with quirky motifs, new menu additions, merchandise and a whole lot more to look forward to. Guests can enjoy a wide range of all-day breakfast options, pastas, pizzas, bagels and more. Pair it with signature coffee drinks, teas, kombucha or juices. Ensure you keep space for the croissants and desserts too.

Where: Unit No. 2, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar, Chembur, Mumbai.





Fingerprint - Kitchen & Bar, Malad

Photo Credit: Fingerprint - Kitchen & Bar

Fingerprint - Kitchen & Bar aims to become a one-stop destination for partygoers with a strong foodie side. With space spanning 6500 square feet, the interiors are adorned with alluring motifs and an electrifying ambience that sets the stage for a memorable outing. The menu features multi-cuisine delights with robust flavours and well-crafted cocktails to keep you satiated. The next time you're in search of a premier nightlife spot in the suburbs, check out Fingerprint Kitchen & Bar!

Where: Next To Morris Garage, Below Valnai Metro Station, Opposite Sonal Apartment, New Link, Malad West, Mumbai.





QMin, Ginger Mumbai, Airport

Enter a realm where delectable cuisine merges with a refreshing ambience at Qmin, located within the flagship Ginger Mumbai Airport (which is a relatively recent launch). Whether you're an adventurous diner or someone seeking comfort food, this restaurant is a must-try. It is a great choice for a solo date, a quick meal with the bunch or a family dinner. The menu features local delights and classic snacks, paired with mocktails and brews. Qmin has several special offerings that enhance your dining experience at particular times. Sports fans can take advantage of match-day thrills, brunches are accompanied by live singing, kids can enjoy Patshala brunch with games and activities and more.

Where: Nehru Road, Plot no 10&11, Western Express Hwy, Navpada, Vile Parle East, Nagpada, Mumbai.





