When it comes to weight loss, we have all tried something quirky at some point in life. From skipping carbs to sipping green tea like it is a magic potion, the journey of shedding extra kilos is full of experiments. But what if we told you that a humble glass of buttermilk before bed could be your new ally? Yes, the cooling drink your grandmother swore by might just be the underratedaq hero of your weight loss story. Buttermilk, or chaach as we lovingly call it, is not just a summer cooler, it is a probiotic-rich, low-calorie beverage that supports digestion, curbs cravings, and may even help you sleep better. Sounds too good to be true, right? Let us dive into the science behind this desi bedtime ritual.





The Rich Nutrient-Profile Of Buttermilk:

Buttermilk is a fermented drink made by churning curd with water and spices. It is light, easy to digest, and packed with nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamin B12, and riboflavin. According to the USDA, 100 ml of buttermilk provides approximately 46.4 calories, 7.12g of carbohydrates, 1g of fat, and 3.3g of protein.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Buttermilk:

Dietitian Richa Doshi highlights that buttermilk is rich in probiotics which help:

Regulate gut health

Improve digestion

Reduce bloating

Boost metabolism

Buttermilk And Its Weight Loss Connection:

Several studies have explored the link between fermented foods and weight management. Buttermilk contains lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium bifidum, the good bacteria that support digestion and reduce inflammation. This further influence hormones related to hunger and fullness, helping you feel satiated and avoid late-night snacking.





Moreover, buttermilk is a good source of protein, which takes longer to digest and keeps you full for longer. This can reduce overall calorie intake - a major factor in weight loss.





Why To Add Buttermilk To Your Bedtime Ritual?

Drinking buttermilk before bed may sound unusual, but there is logic behind it:

1. Helps curb late-night cravings:

The protein and calcium content can make you feel full and satisfied, reducing the urge to raid the fridge at midnight.

2. Induce good-night sleep:

Buttermilk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps regulate sleep. Better sleep means better hormonal balance, which in turn supports weight loss. Poor sleep is linked to increased levels of cortisol, the stress hormone that encourages fat storage, especially around the belly.

3. Aid digestion:

Ayurveda recommends buttermilk as a post-meal digestive, especially when spiced with jeera, black pepper, and a pinch of rock salt.





How Buttermilk Helps Benefit Overall Health?

1. Strengthens Bones:

Packed with calcium and phosphorus, buttermilk helps maintain bone density and supports joint health. It is a great option for those who want strong bones without high fat.

2. Keeps You Hydrated:

With its high-water content and electrolytes like potassium, buttermilk cools the body and prevents dehydration, especially useful in hot Indian summers.

3. Good For Heart Health:

Low in fat and cholesterol, buttermilk may help regulate blood pressure and support cardiovascular health. It is a light, heart-friendly alternative to full-fat dairy.

4. Boosts Immunity:

Thanks to its probiotic content and B vitamins, buttermilk helps strengthen the immune system. It supports gut health, which is closely linked to immune function, and provides nutrients like vitamin A and riboflavin that help the body fight off infections.

5. Enhances Skin Health:

Buttermilk contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates and nourishes the skin. It is often used in traditional skincare routines to soothe sunburn, reduce pigmentation, and improve texture. Drinking it regularly can also help flush out toxins, giving your skin a natural glow.

6. Reduces Body Heat:

Especially useful in tropical climates, buttermilk has a natural cooling effect. It helps regulate body temperature, making it a go-to drink during hot weather or after spicy meals. This cooling property also supports internal balance and comfort.

Note Of Caution:

If you are lactose intolerant, it may cause bloating or discomfort. Avoid flavoured or packaged versions that contain added sugars or preservatives. And most importantly, moderation is key. Do not go overboard and consume at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Is buttermilk before bed the secret to weight loss? Not entirely. But it is a smart, tasty, and gut-friendly addition to your routine. It hydrates, soothes, and satisfies, while keeping your calorie count in check. And if nothing else, it is a comforting way to end your day.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.