As the monsoon season arrives, our craving for crispy, hot snacks skyrockets. There's nothing quite like enjoying samosas or pakoras with a cup of tea by the window. While rainy season cravings extend to kachori, fries, and aloo bonda, crispy bread pakora with green and sweet chutney is a classic combination that's hard to resist. Traditionally, bread pakora features spicy potato stuffing between two bread slices.

What Is Bread Pakora?

Bread Pakora is a popular North Indian street food. It's made by deep-frying slices of bread that are stuffed with a spicy potato and paneer filling, then coated in a seasoned gram flour (besan) batter. This creates a wonderfully tasty snack that pairs perfectly with hot masala tea.





Sometimes, we make small mistakes when preparing bread pakora at home. But achieving a perfect bread pakora is simple if you follow these easy tips.





Easy Bread Pakora Recipe I How To Make Aloo Paneer Bread Pakora

Prepare the Stuffing

First, boil the potatoes, let them cool, peel them, and mash them thoroughly. Heat some oil in a pan. Add finely chopped onion, green chilies, and ginger, and sauté until well-cooked.

Add Flavors

Add the mashed potatoes to the pan. Sprinkle red chili powder, turmeric, salt, coriander powder, and chaat masala over them, mixing all the ingredients well with the potatoes. Stir in a generous amount of chopped coriander and a little lemon juice to the stuffing, mixing again.

Make the Batter

In a bowl, combine gram flour (besan) with some rice flour, salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, and carom seeds (ajwain). Slowly add water, mixing constantly to prepare a thick, smooth batter. Set it aside.

Assemble

Take two slices of bread. If you have it, spread some green chutney on both slices. Now, apply the potato stuffing evenly on both slices. Place a bread-sized layer of paneer on one slice of bread and cover it with the other slice, pressing down gently. Using a knife, cut the assembled bread into triangle shapes.

Fry to Perfection

Heat oil in a pan and set the flame to medium. Dip the prepared bread pakora triangles thoroughly in the batter. Carefully place them in the hot oil and fry until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

Serve

After frying, remove the bread pakoras and place them on a paper towel or a sieve to drain any excess oil. Serve the hot aloo paneer bread pakoras with green chutney, ketchup, or a comforting cup of tea.





Aloo paneer bread pakoras are not only a great option for teatime, but you can also pack them in children's tiffins or prepare them for breakfast on weekdays. Be sure to try this delicious recipe this monsoon!