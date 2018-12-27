New Year 2019: Amazing New Year Celebrations In Delhi, Mumbai And Bangalore

Highlights Time to bid adieu to 2018 and welcome a brand new year

Celebrate this holiday season with good food and great memories

This is the right time to plan your New Year celebrations

The countdown has begun! Yes, it is that time of the year when we will be bidding adieu to 2018 and welcome a brand new year in a few days. Time flies, right? Whether you are planning to take a New Year resolution to lose a few kilos or kick a bad habit, why not just take the last fling? From exotic New Year's Eve parties, to romantic dinner for two and to delicious New Year brunches, we have got it all. Celebrate this holiday season with good food and great memories. So, if you haven't been able to plan your New Year celebrations, this is the time you do with these New Year offers that will make you drool.





We have listed a few amazing New Year celebrations deals that you should definitely look out for:

New Delhi:

1. The Irish House

Ring in the New Year with a bang and let your hair down at The Irish House. The pub is hosting a ticketed party, which includes everything from an open bar with interesting drinks, appetisers, thumping music, delicious after-party nibbles to kill those drunken hunger pangs, and even a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are available at the venue.





Where: The Irish House - Nehru Place





When: 31st December 2018





Time: 9:00 pm onwards





Price: INR 3500 plus taxes





2. Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel

If you are planning to go little fancy this New Year, then you are in luck as Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel offering everything one could wish for New Year's Eve celebration - from International dance performances and live music at Grappa to a delicious global buffet at Tamra, to complete Italian meal at Sorrento and to an authentic Chinese set menu at Shang Palace. You will be surely spoilt for choice!





Where: Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel





When: 31st December 2018





Price: Tamra: INR 5000 per person, plus taxes

Grappa: INR 15,000 per couple, plus taxes

Sorrento: INR 7,500 per person, plus taxes

Shang Palace: INR 7,500 per person, plus taxes





3. Hyatt Regency

This New Year Eve, Hyatt Regency has something for everyone! If you are an Italian food lover, La Piazza at Hyatt Regency is offering Italian trattoria-style authentic Italian dishes with a live kitchen on New Year's Eve. Enjoy the delicious buffet, which serves antipasti options showcasing the best of Italian cuisine, which includes pasta, pizzas and main course being served on the table. For the ones who fancy eating Oriental may head to The China Kitchen or TK's Oriental Grill and indulge in some exotic cuisines like Chinese, Thai, Indonesian and Japanese.





Where: Hyatt Regency





When: 31st December 2018





Price: La Piazza: INR 7,100 plus taxes

The China Kitchen: INR 7,100 plus taxes

TK's Oriental Grill: INR 7,100 plus taxes





4. The Imperial

Hop restaurants this New Year Eve without getting stuck in traffic jams. How, you ask? Just head to The Imperial and get ready to travel through the epicurean legends of Italy, India and South-East Asia at each of their restaurants for a delicious New Year's Eve dinner. Daniell's Tavern is offering the taste of ancient India with some exotic dishes like Gucchi Mussallam, Nalli Nazakat and Panchmel Halwa. While The Spice Route has some amazing South East Asian delights to offer like Kung yang, Krathong thong and Phanaeng Kung yai. But if you are looking for a romantic New Year's Eve for two, then their 1911 restaurant would be the right choice, serving a selection of fine delicacies like Seared yellow fin tuna nicoise with quail eggs, Tenderloin picattas amongst other succulent delights.





Where: The Imperial





When: 31st December 2018





Price: Daniell's Tavern: INR 6500 per person, plus taxes; timings: 6:30pm- 11:45pm

The Spice Route: INR 7500 + taxes per person; timings: 7pm- 11:45pm

1911: INR 5500 per person, plus taxes; timings: 6:30pm- 11:45pm





Mumbai:

The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Indulge in a night of splendour as you sail into the New Year with a picturesque view from the 18th floor, or from an authentic Italian dinner. An interesting mix of cuisines with unlimited drinks put together at Level 18 restaurant and at Prego will surely entice every palate.





Where: The Westin Mumbai Garden City





When: 31st December 2018





Price: Level 18: INR 4000 plus taxes; time: 8 pm onwards

Prego: INR 3500 plus taxes; time: 7 pm onwards





Bangalore:

Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield Hotel

This New Year, be spoilt for choice as Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield presents super enjoyable surprises this December end. Indulge yourself like never before as you feast on exquisite delicacies and some interesting cocktails on New Year's Eve. But, if you're not in the mood to party, then celebrate the first day of the New Year with a special brunch. Don't forget to make prior reservations.





Where: Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield Hotel





When: 31st December 2018 and 1st January 2019





Price: New Year's Eve dinner: INR 5999 for couple; plus taxes

New Year 's Day brunch: INR 2250 for one person; plus taxes





With such amazing deals on offer, your New Year's Eve celebration seems quite promising to us. So, which of these places are you planning to visit, do let us know in the comment section below. Happy New Year 2019!







