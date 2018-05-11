NewMenuAlert: This Food Festival At Hyatt Is Dishing Out Majestic Gujarati Flavours

Foodies take note! If you are into regional food and love exploring authentic local flavours, the Gujarati food festival at CAfe, Hyatt Regency, should certainly be up on your to-do list this weekend. Gujarat and its vivid vegetarian platter has earned fame across home and abroad. Spongy dhoklas, soothing kadhis, crunchy theplas, the soul-stirring and majestic Gujarati thali is a fascinating medley of flavours and balance. CAfe at Hyatt Regency is plating authentic flavours of Gujarat in the ongoing Gujarati food festival.

The special menu curated by Chef Maharaj Ronchod Chobisa, an experienced chef from Hyatt Ahmedabad, sure makes for a gastronomical extravaganza. Chef Chobisa who has an experience of 32 years in Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine told us, "we have tried to incorporate the best of traditional and local recipes that define Gujarati cuisine along with some lesser known gems that never got their due. For instance, the beetroot halwa, which you don't find easily across restaurants and hotels, but in Gujarat it is prepared popularly in marriages and big functions."

On our plate was, mixed dal nu dhokla, lilwal kachori, fritters made of fresh tuvar beans. The star of the mains was definitely Undhiyu, a traditional Gujarati assortment of vegetable with muthiya; a bowl of sweet and soothing Gujarati kadhi; the savoury paneer kathiyawadi; and the lovely dal dhokli. The piping hot theplas went amazingly with all the delicacies served. However, the show stealer for us had to be the rich desserts. Beetroot halwa, mango shrikhand and sukhdi sweet ladoo all made for a delightful ending to a wholesome meal experience.

Experience the confluence of culture, taste and lots more at the CAfe. Here are the details:

Date: Thursday, 10th May'18

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Venue: CAfe, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi