NewRestaurantAlert: Tres' Fresh Flavours And Innovative Gourmet Dishes Make For A Wholesome Dining Experience 

It did not take very long for Tres to find a place in the hearts of Delhi gourmands. Which is why, when the restaurant closed down a while back, the news came as a shocker to many. However, Tres grabbed eyeballs again when it reopened in the same vicinity with the terrific trio of Chef Jatin Mallick, Chef Julia Carmen Desa and Chef Jamsheed Bhote helming the culinary affairs a few months back. With a revamped decor and a new menu, Tres' second innings promises to be much bigger as compared to its last stint in the world of food and hospitality. Nestled in the quaint lanes of Lodi Colony, Tres' sombre and chic interiors with minimalist woodwork, warm lighting, stylish bar, live kitchen and a private area in company of lush green plants, make a solid statement.





The restaurant's commitment to use only fine and fresh ingredients to curate authentic European delights is truly impressive. Before we got down to taking our picks from the menu, they served us a basket of in-house breads with some special relishes. Keeping in mind with their strong zero-wastage-policy, the relish we were told were made by using kitchen scraps. First up, we tried their smoked duck breast, the deceptively simple dish was served with peppered barley kimchi, ginger plum gel, fresh herb salad and oat curry granola. The intricate balance of crunch and juicy flavours of greens are a delight. Next, we tried their newly introduced chicken liver ice cream, which was served with orange marmalade tart. Those who have an acquired taste for chicken liver can try this interesting fusion dish. In vegetarian small plates, you must go for braised moringa and whipped feta served on top of crispy rice crostini. The crunchy bite-sized snack is bursting with mellow and delectable flavours. Which was not quite the case with broccoli salad; despite the black quinoa, rocket leaves, multi-seed cracker, fermented apple and sesame drizzle, there was something amiss about the dish, which is unable to stand as a whole.

For mains, we tried our hands at both safe and tricky dishes. Some did not impress as much, some stayed with us long after we left the place. The grilled tiger prawns bursting with smoked paprika, served with split yellow peas, spring onions, puffed wheat grains- is an appetizing assortment of all things juicy, crunchy and piquant. The roasted chicken served with mashed potatoes, fails to leave a mark. Cheese lovers must try their artisanal pasta. Served with generous portion of baby potatoes, spinach, white sauce, garlic and grated cheese, this toothsome preparation is a must-try.





Braised moringa on rice crostini





Coming to desserts, you have to try their tiramisu. Masterfully plated with bits of mascarpone mousse, kahlua jelly, coffee-soaked sponge cake and chocolate crisps, this will change the way how you looked at tiramisu so far. Next, we tried molten chocolate souffle, served with cracked pepper ice cream, bitter orange sauce- good enough to strike a chord with chocolate lovers.







Tiramisu at Tres





Where: Tres, 23, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi





Price For Two: INR 3000







