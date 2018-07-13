SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • #NewRestaurantAlert: The Biryani Project Delivers A Sumptuous Repast To Your Doorstep

#NewRestaurantAlert: The Biryani Project Delivers A Sumptuous Repast To Your Doorstep

   |  Updated: July 13, 2018 17:35 IST

Google Plus Reddit
#NewRestaurantAlert: The Biryani Project Delivers A Sumptuous Repast To Your Doorstep
Highlights
  • The Biryani Project delivers made-to-order biryanis
  • TBP has a limited menu with biryanis from different regions of India
  • The Hyderabadi Biryani at TBP is perfectly flavourful and delicious
Biryani is one dish that can be relished anytime of the year. Although, it's a meal fit for royals, it's also a dish that doesn't demand an occasion. Such is the love that Indians and Indian-food lovers have for this flavourful rice dish that is an indelible part of our cuisine and culture. Delhi has scores of restaurants and delivery-only places with biryanis to die-for and this week for #NewRestaurantAlert, we're going to talk about the one that is probably going to become a hot favourite of biryani-lovers in Delhi. The Biryani Project is a newly opened delivery-only service that makes biryanis on demand and dishes out some beautifully authentic regional biryanis.

Only a true-biryani lover will be able to tell one biryani apart from the other. But The Biryani Project has taken it upon itself to change that and introduce Delhi foodies to the real flavours of the various regional biryanis from around the country. They have a very limited menu, but that's because every item on their menu has to be ordered in advance, as all the food they serve is made-to-order.  Their menu has four distinct types of regional biryanis from Hyderabad in Telangana, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai in Maharashtra. For our review, we got a taste of their Hyderabadi and Godavari biryanis.Hyderabadi Biryani

One of the most-loved Indian biryanis out there is the Hyderabadi biryani, which gives you a burst of flavour in every bite. The Biryani Project's Hyderabadi Biryani got the formula for making this meaty delicacy just right. We got the biryanis in clay pots, which we were told, were the same ones that the biryani had been slowed cooked in. The chicken pieces were perfectly cooked and were juicy and flavourful, while the rice had been flavoured with saffron. The masala of the biryani was also very flavourful and had that perfect balance between being too hot and spicy and too mild. All-in-all, the Hyderabadi biryani at TBP was a delight to partake and we're sure it will make an impression on everyone who tries it out. This is one biryani, the taste of which will stay with you even after you've devoured the dish.

(Also Read - Hyderabadi Biryani Fails to Be 'Officially' Hyderabadi Biryani)
 
20uvu1r4Hyderabadi biriyani by The Biryani Project

Godavari Biryani

The Godavari Biryani hails from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The Biryani Project has made a commendable attempt to get the South Indian flavours to marry the genteel biryani, with this novel creation. The dish was flavoured with curry leaves and had a distinct taste that many biryani puritans may not savour, but it was nonetheless, a delicious dish. If you don't mind a little experimentation with your food, then the Godavari Biryani may be right up your alley.

 (Also Read -Learn The Art Of Making Biryani With These 4 Easy Steps)
 
ord1jlfgThe Godavari biryani hails from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

Final Word

Ordering food from The Biryani Project isn't going to be exactly a party for the pocket. Because the dishes are made-to-order, they are a little expensive and so you may not be able to indulge in food from TBP every now and then. A half biryani will cost you on the upwards of 700 and a full biryani starts from 1100. However, the taste and flavour is worth the cost and portions are also big.

Needless to say, TBP doesn't have many options for vegetarians, with the only pure vegetarian dish on their menu- Veg Hyderabadi Biryani. The biryani is delivered in clay pots that are tightly sealed with wheat dough to contain all the flavours and aroma until the pots are open, and are accompanied by jars of delicious jeera raita. We give the biryanis at The Biryani Project a thumbs-up!

CommentsWhere: Greater Kailash 2 (GK2), New Delhi
Cost For Two: 700 (exclusive of all taxes)

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  BiryaniHyderabadi BiryaniNew Restaurant Alert
Malaika Arora Khan Loves This Bengaluru Restaurant Serving Authentic Andhra Food!
Malaika Arora Khan Loves This Bengaluru Restaurant Serving Authentic Andhra Food!
How To Caramelize Sugar: Simple Methods To Make Delicious Caramel At Home
How To Caramelize Sugar: Simple Methods To Make Delicious Caramel At Home

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 