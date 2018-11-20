NewRestaurantAlert: Enjoy Hearty Vegetarian Meals At Burma Burma’s New Outlet In Noida

Highlights The all-vegetarian Burmese restaurant Burma Burma is open in Noida

It is spearheaded by Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta

Burma Burma offers a warm and welcoming ambience

The all-vegetarian Burmese restaurant Burma Burma is now set to tickle your taste buds at a brand new location in the national capital region. After having tasted success in Gurgaon's CyberHub, Burma Burma is now open at Noida's DLF Mall of India. The restaurant hopes to continue to serve the authentic flavours and culture Burma at the new location too. Spearheaded by Chirag Chhajer and Ankit Gupta, Burma Burma is in the fourth year of its culinary success in the F&B industry which is generally seeing more and more experiments with Asian food. A favourite vegetarian food destination amongst food enthusiasts in cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and Gurugram, the Burmese restaurant opens its doors to its veterans in Noida offering a unique story to tell.





Ambience Burma Burma Noida





Located on the third floor of DLF Mall of India in Noida, Burma Burma offers a warm and welcoming ambience. The restaurant has a total of five outlets in India and each of them has a unique story to tell. The recently launched outlet in Noida brings an essential element of Burmese culture to life known as the Mandala Art. Mandala Art is a very ancient Buddhist art form, keeping the same aesthetic and visual palette alive Burma Burma Noida is a contemporary translation of the same. The beautiful and elegant mandala patterns are digitally created using Burmese motifs and are printed on veneer panels. This, set against a rust coloured wall, is an important design element in the space.

Burma Burma Noida





Menu Burma Burma Noida





Burmese food is an amalgamation of neighbouring cultures like China, North Eastern region of India, Myanmar and Thailand. From steamed buns to parathas, fermented green tea leaves to falooda and from the street vendors of Burma to the high-end restaurants across the metropolitan cities like Mandalay and Yangon, Burma Burma promises a culinary experience that leaves you asking for more.





Appetisers





Burma Burma's menu offers an extensive range of vegetarian Burmese cuisine. The regional cuisine in Burma uses coconut, tamarind and peanuts extensively. Our first picks from the menu came from the interesting soup section. These included samuze hincho or samosa soup that literally had samosa served in a tangy soup with veggies and spiced black chana, tofu hincho or chickpea tohu soup, which is said to be the regional favourite of the Shan region that has chana, vegetables, tofu chunks and black sesame, and shwepayon hincho or pumpkin and basil soup. Of all the soups, the samuze hincho with a samosa inside is definitely a samosa lover's delight. Not to forget the addition of spiced kala chana that gave it a chaat-like twist.





The hearty soups were followed by salads or thoke that included Mandalay laphet thoke or tea leaf salad, which was a mix of fermented tea leaves, fried garlic, nuts, sesame seeds, tomato and lettuce. Another salad that caught our attention was naykyar gyun akyaw thoke or sunflower leaves and crispy wheat flakers salad, which had baby sunflower leaves, crispy wheat flakes, tomatoes and onions, tossed with tamarind chilly dressing, and tayat thi thoke or raw mango salad that had raw mango shreds mixed with roasted red chilli, crushed peanuts, lettuce and brown onions. All the cold salads we enjoyed had distinct taste to offer along with the crunch of peanuts. The raw mango salad provided a zingy flavour that you cannot afford to miss. What we loved the most was the sunflower leaf salad, which had a very Indianised flavour that gave it a very interesting yet delicious twist.





Samosa Soup





Salad





Starters





The included naan pe bya or Burmese naan with creamy white chickpea or chana, which was tossed in coconut milk gravy. If you are not a fan of raw turmeric then you may want to skip this dish as its flavour overpowered the taste of the dish. Another starter was the 'Wa' potatoes, which had potatoes tossed with crushed peanuts, brown onion, lime leaf and red chilli. This one was a twisted version of chilli potatoes we generally eat. One of the best starters were the grilled mock meat skewers made with mock meat marinated in crushed spices, tamarind and lemon zest. The mock meat is said to have been sourced specially from Taiwan.





We also had the popular steamed buns, also known as paukse, which had fillings that included crunchy tofu, brown onion and roasted chilli, mushroom and masala potato. The steamed buns were extremely soft and melted in the mouth and are sure to make you want to visit this place again.





Wa Potatoes





Mock Meat Skewers





Steamed buns or paukse





Mains





For the mains, we enjoyed the taungyi Shan khowsuey, a Shan delicacy of rice noodles with pounded mock meat, sweet soy and pickled greens, nangyi khowsuey or dry khowsuey, hand tossed rice noodles with gram flour, roasted red chilli, garlic and tamarind, and Mandalay meeshay, noodles in steaming vegetable broth, mixed with hot chilli, garlic and black bean sauce. The best part about the mains was that each of them had a distinct flavour to offer.





Shan Khowsuey





Dry Khowsuey





Mandalay Meeshay





Drinks and desserts





We enjoyed the popular bubble tea that comes with flavours like chocolate, maple syrup and matcha and others. Other than the bubble teas, light fermented teas are available that are super refreshing. For the desserts we tried the Rangoon baked milk with nitrogen-dipped rose sprinkled on it. The delicious milk-based sweet will win your hearts!





Bubble Tea





Rangoon baked milk





Burma Burma surely spoils you for choice with its extensive range of Burmese delicacies!





Where: Burma Burma, Shop D 420B, Third Floor, DLF Mall of India, Plot M-03, Sector 18, Noida





Cost for two: INR 1500 (approximately)







