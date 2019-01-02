NewRestaurantAlert: With 11 Decadent Food Stations, The Market Place Is Bringing The World On Your Plate

There are days when we know exactly what we want, course-by-course everything in a planned order. And then there are days, when you like to have the best of all possible worlds. A sushi here, a nugget there, savouring noodles with seekh kebab, because why not? The Market Place Global Buffet and Bar, a newly launched restro-bar in Kirti Nagar, is a dream come true for all such foodies. Buffet-style restaurants have garnered immense fan following off late. Unlike in an a-la carte set-up, these restaurants let you indulge to your heart's content under a fixed price cap. The concept struck an immediate chord with foodies. Now, you have a buffet-style restaurant in almost every major food hub of Delhi. To stand out, competitors are experimenting with a variety of innovative concepts. The Market Place is one such buffet-style restaurant that managed to impress us lately.





With 11 food stations tucked together in a food market like set up, the Market Place allows you to take a stroll around the property, pick and customise the cuisine or food of your choice at the station and enjoy it piping hot. Yes, you heard us! Unlike majority of buffet-like restaurants in the city, the snacks do not come to you on your table instilled with barbeques. You actually need to get up, go around and pick your favourites just as you would in an actual food market (be it appetizers, mains or desserts) and enjoy it on your tables.

In terms of decor and interior, The MarketPlace is a beautiful blend of colours and global motifs. From a vivid pop of graffiti wall to the gold and classic casino vibe of the bar and the lush green terrace seating, The MarketPlace's manages to find an intricate and chic balance, which gives it a unique appeal.





As far as the food is concerned, as we mentioned earlier, there's something for everyone. 'Angeethi' is the station for your North Indian and Mughlai cravings. You can go to 'Yalla Yalla' for delicious Middle-Eastern treats like falafel, shawarma and more. Then there is 'Brooklyn Bridge Diner' for all things American, greasy and good (Read: Burgers, wood-fired pizza, fries and nuggets). For those who fancy oriental, can appease their cravings at 'Kung Fuud' - the Japanese food station that dishes out delectable sushi and sushi rolls and sumptuous DIY meal bowls ! The momo lovers are sure to love their Nepalese food station, 'The Hungry Monk'. At 'Ciao Europa', you can get your own customised pasta made for you live at the station. You can also pick and choose from a variety of salads, cheese, cold canapes and in-house baked breads.





We tried the chicken tikka pizza and loved every decadent bit of it. The mini chicken burger was a delectable treat too - packed with a crunchy chicken patty, lettuce and a slice of cheese. Next, we went on try the falafel and shawarma served with a range of hummus like beetroot, regular chickpea and olive based. While all the three hummus won our hearts for its yummy flavours, we found falafel to be a bit dry. What they did get on point in terms of texture were their kebabs and tikkas. To leave without trying their fish tikka, skewered pineapple, and chicken malai tikka would be a crime. The dal bukhara and curries like laal maas and paneer handi too stayed with us long after we left. Another high point of the restaurant is the live pasta and sushi counter, both of which impress with their fast service, fresh and authentic taste customised according to your palate.





There are counters that are not specific to countries too. For instance, 'Utsav', which changes its menu every month as an ode to local and regional delicacies of India. The 'Supreme Chaat' counter may not have all your favourite chaats, but their gol gappas and palak patta chaat are worth a try. At 'Paan Benaras Wala', you get to relish some classics and innovative paans like an ice-breaker paan. 'Shugga' is their dessert station. Placed right in the middle of the restaurant, the vivid station is a picture right out of your favourite fairy tale, albeit with limited options. Barring a few mousy pastries, ice cream, jalebi and gulab jamun, there's not much on offer in Shugga.





Now, coming to the bar, 'Mrs. Sippy' impressed us with an eclectic range of cocktails. Mr. Sippy and The Trail of Pink Panther were our absolute favourites. Brownie points for the presentation too. Mr. Sippy, a vodka-based cocktail was served in a sling bag with a dry ice! Have a look.





Shivam Sehgal, owner of The Market Place, told us that this is first of a kind concept in Delhi. "In addition to food, our focus has also been on curating a wholesome experience for people. You can come here with a group of friends and family; it is even a hit with ladies." The Market Place also has live bands performing every evening to heighten the experience further.





Where: A 7/8, Kailash Park, Near Metro Pillar 326, Opposite Kalra Hospital, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi.





Prices: Lunch 12:30pm - 3:30pm | Mon-Thu

INR 649 + TAX

Lunch 12:30pm - 3:30pm | Fri-Sun

INR 749 + TAX

Dinner 7:30pm - 11:30pm | Fri-Sun

INR 849 + TAX

Dinner 7:30pm - 11:30pm | Mon-Thu

INR 749 + TAX







