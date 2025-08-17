Anshula Kapoor is a true-blue foodie, and she makes no effort to hide it. The Traitors star often treats her followers to glimpses of her indulgent food adventures, and this time is no different. Taking to Instagram, Anshula dropped a fun montage that gave us a sneak peek into her latest culinary escapades. Curious about what all was on her plate? The video captures her relishing an array of mouth-watering delights – from a fluffy beignet, comforting dal chawal paired with bhindi, and what looked like a gooey mug cake, to hearty missi roti, homely rajma chawal, a cheesy quesadilla, a decadent chocolate cookie, and, of course, a classic pizza. Talk about a feast worth drooling over.





In her caption, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “PSA: you can't pour from an empty stomach.” Tagging her fiance, Rohan Thakkar, she added, “Rohan Thakkar will attest to this: Hungry = attitude; Food = gratitude.”

Anshula Kapoor had a special July as her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar popped the question at Central Park, New York City. While wrapping up her trip, she shared a bunch of moments from her time in the city. Among them, her food diaries stood out the most. One click showed her at Bubby's, digging into a classic American brunch. On the table were scrambled eggs with herbs, roasted bacon slices and pancakes served with cream, jam and chocolate syrup. A hot cup of black coffee completed the spread. Anshula's love for pancakes didn't stop there. In another photo, she was seen enjoying a plate of blueberry pancakes drenched in maple syrup. On the side was half a slice of bread with jam and, of course, another cup of coffee. Click here to read the full story.





Anshula Kapoor never misses a chance to share her foodie finds, and her Instagram proves it. For Arjun Kapoor's 40th birthday, she posted a quick glimpse of the cake on her stories. The photo showed a red velvet cake topped with three orange macarons and an Oreo cookie. A sweet note on the creamy layer read, “Happy birthday bhai.” Read all about it here.

Just like us, are you also in love with Anshula Kapoor's foodie posts?