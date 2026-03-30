There are some drinks that don't just quench your thirst, they instantly make you feel better. Sol Kadhi is one of them. Light, creamy, slightly tangy, and beautifully cooling, it's a staple across coastal India, especially during hot, sticky summers. Traditionally made with kokum and coconut milk, it's the kind of drink you crave after a heavy meal or on a scorching afternoon.





Unfortunately for us North Indians, kokum isn't always easy to find unless you're in Goa or the Konkan region. And let's be honest, we can't just hop on a flight every time a sol kadhi craving hits. That's exactly why this raw mango version is such a game-changer.

Skip Sol Kadhi And Try Raw Mango Kadhi This Summer

Shared by Aishwarya Sonvane, a content creator ok Instagram, this raw mango kadhi recipe gives sol kadhi a fresh, summery twist by swapping kokum with raw mango. And surprisingly, it works beautifully. The drink still feels just as comforting and cooling, but with a brighter, tangier personality. Think of everything you love about sol kadhi, and then imagine it with the sharp, zesty kick of raw mango.





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Raw mango brings a completely different kind of tang. It's fresher and slightly more vibrant compared to kokum's deeper flavour. The result is a drink that feels lighter and perfect for peak mango season. Honestly, it's not an adjustment but a whole new version worth getting excited about.





During summer, this is the kind of recipe that just makes sense. Raw mangoes are everywhere right now, and your body naturally craves cooling, hydrating foods. Refreshing without being heavy, it's one of those things you can sip slowly and actually feel the heat melt away.





If you already love sol kadhi, this will feel like a fun seasonal upgrade.

How To Make Raw Mango Kadhi At Home

Ingredients:

1 raw mango (pressure cooked and pulp extracted)

1 fresh coconut (chopped)

1 green chilli

1 clove garlic

½ inch ginger

Fresh coriander (a small handful + extra for garnish)

1 teaspoon jeera (cumin)

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon sugar

Water (as needed for grinding)

Ice cubes (for serving)

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Method:

Pressure cook 1 raw mango for 2 whistles. Let it cool, then scoop out the pulp and discard the skin and seed. In a mixer grinder, add chopped fresh coconut. Add the raw mango pulp, green chilli, garlic, ginger, fresh coriander, jeera, salt, and sugar. Add some water and grind everything into a smooth mixture. Strain the mixture using a cloth or fine sieve. Repeat this twice for a smooth, silky texture. Pour into a glass, add chopped fresh coriander and ice cubes. Serve chilled and enjoy your refreshing raw mango sol kadhi.

If you're someone who waits all year for mango season, this is one recipe you don't want to miss. It takes something classic like Sol Kadhi and gives it a fresh, seasonal twist using ingredients you already have at home. Simple, comforting, and exciting at the same time, this raw mango kadhi might just become your new summer favourite.