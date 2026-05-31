When it comes to street food, vada pav is one of India's favourites. From bustling railway stations and busy street corners to college canteens and office hubs, the flavour-packed snack has long been a go-to comfort food.





Now, Mumbai's beloved vada pav from Ashok Vada Pav, a popular street food stall in the city, has made its way onto the global stage. It ranked 25th on TasteAtlas' list of the "50 World's Most Iconic Sandwiches."







Often described as India's answer to the burger, vada pav was ranked alongside globally renowned sandwiches such as Turkey's Tombik Döner, Vietnam's Bánh Mì Heo Quay and the American Lobster Roll.





The popular street food, made with a spicy potato fritter placed inside a soft bread roll and served with chutneys and fried green chillies, is a favourite among millions of people throughout India.

All About Ashok Vada Pav

Ashok Vada Pav has been around for decades and is well known among locals. It is located beside Kirti College in Shivaji Park, Dadar. A vada pav here costs Rs 20.





The stall is said to have started serving vada pav in 1966 and gradually became famous for it. Since then, it has been serving the spicy potato-filled snack to countless customers, including daily office commuters, college students and even celebrities.

How To Make Vada Pav At Home

First, prepare the potato filling. Heat oil in a pan and add spices such as mustard seeds and hing. Then add onions and green chilli-garlic paste. Mix in boiled potatoes, turmeric, salt, red chilli powder, coriander leaves and a little lemon juice. Mash and cook the mixture until thick.





Next, prepare a spicy masala paste using garlic, red chillies, sesame seeds, coconut, peanuts, salt, chilli powder and tamarind. Grind everything into a thick paste. Then make a besan batter by mixing besan, soda, salt, chilli powder and water.





Form small balls from the potato mixture, dip them in the besan batter, and deep-fry until golden brown. You can also fry some green chillies. Then, take a pav, spread green chutney on it, place the fried vada inside, add the masala paste, and serve hot with fried green chillies. Click here for the detailed recipe.