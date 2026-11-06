I have always enjoyed visiting Ophelia at The Ashok. The lively atmosphere, music and energy of the place have a way of winning me over. But the hotel now has another dining destination, one that offers a rather different experience. If you are in the mood for good European food, well-made cocktails and a quieter evening spent catching up with friends or family, Dodicci is worth a visit.





I love Italian food, so when I heard about this new restaurant, I was keen to check it out. And considering it had only recently opened, I was pleasantly surprised to see it packed on a dinner visit.





Located at The Ashok in Chanakyapuri, Dodicci is founded by Shikha Beghwani and Ashish Beghwani. The idea is to create a modern European house where food, cocktails, design and good company come together. The name draws on dodici, the Italian word for twelve, reflecting the restaurant's philosophy of balance and the small rituals that make dining enjoyable.

The interiors are subtle, chic and very European without making the place feel too formal. The space has a lounge-like quality, but it still feels like a restaurant where the food is the focus. One thing I really liked is that families can visit with children, who are welcome until 10 PM. Not every restaurant-bar offers that flexibility.

But lovely interiors and a good ambience can only do so much. What really made my evening was the food and cocktails.

What To Eat At Dodicci - My Recommendations

Burrata Salad





We started with the Burrata Salad, which was just right for the beginning of the meal. Light, refreshing and full of mild flavours, it was a well-put-together dish. The burrata tasted fresh, with a lovely creamy texture. Cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, pesto and rocket leaves brought the different elements together without overpowering the cheese. The little surprise was the caviar on top, which added an interesting touch. It was a simple salad, but one I would happily order again.

Delicate Poached Fish Sourdough





This was one of my favourite starters. The fish was as delicate as its name suggests, poached beautifully and served on a slice of sourdough. Fresh pesto, garlic chutney, lemon and herbs added layers of flavour, while the bread gave the dish some much-needed texture. Every element worked well together. It was almost like a beautifully dressed toast, except with much more going on in every bite.

Pistachio Crusted Fish





If you enjoy fish, do not miss this one. The fish was soft and flaky, while the pistachio crust brought in a lovely crunch. I liked the contrast in textures, and the accompanying potatoes and vegetables made it a satisfying plate. It is one of those dishes where the ingredients are allowed to do their job without too much fuss.

Lamb Shank





Here is a dish I did not expect to enjoy as much as I did. I am not fond of lamb, and usually settle for just one bite when someone insists I try it. But Dodicci's Lamb Shank had me going back for more. It was incredibly soft and succulent, with meat that came away easily. The preparation was spot on, and the flavours made it difficult to stop at just one serving. For someone who does not usually order lamb, that says quite a bit.

Nonna's Chocolate Tart And Dodicci Special Tiramisu





I have just one thing to say about the desserts: absolutely worth saving room for. Both Nonna's Chocolate Tart and the Dodicci Special Tiramisu were outstanding. The flavours were beautifully balanced, and neither dessert felt overly sweet or heavy. The chocolate tart was indulgent, while the tiramisu was a lovely way to end the meal. I would find it difficult to pick a favourite between the two.





I also tried the Chicken Kofte Meatballs. The texture was good, and the meatballs were nicely prepared, but I felt they could have done with a little more flavour. It was the one dish that did not leave quite the same impression as the others.



The Cocktails Worth Trying

I was equally happy with the cocktail selection. Dodicci has a signature cocktail programme called The 12 Residents, which adds to its European house concept. I tried a few, and there wasn't one I would complain about.





The Marilyn Wilde, a tequila-based cocktail, was a favourite. Inspired by the vibrant Marilyn, who could apparently turn even a boring weekday into something exciting, the drink has a distinct tang that makes it a good companion to the food. It is refreshing, has character and does not get lost alongside the dishes.





I also had to try the classic Picante, and it did not disappoint. If whisky is your preferred spirit, make sure you order the Whisky Sour. It is another good choice and one I would happily return for.

Dodicci is a strong addition to The Ashok's dining scene, especially if you want a proper meal without the louder, more energetic atmosphere of a party destination. The food was the highlight for me, especially the poached fish sourdough, pistachio-crusted fish, lamb shank and the two desserts. The cocktails were just as enjoyable.





What I liked most was the balance the restaurant manages to strike. It feels chic without being intimidating, lively without being too loud, and works equally well for a date night, a family dinner or an evening with friends.





I had a lovely evening here and have already been recommending Dodicci to friends. More importantly, I am looking forward to going back. There are more dishes on the menu I want to try, and I certainly wouldn't mind another serving of that lamb shank and tiramisu.