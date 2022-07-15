From being a 2-time New York Times best-selling author to hosting cooking shows, Padma Lakshmi's achievements in the field of food are well-known. She started as a model in the industry but managed to pursue her passion as her career and now she is known as one of the most popular foodies in the industry. She loves food in every way possible, whether it is eating or cooking; and she doesn't shy away from sharing her likes and dislikes with her social media family. The self-proclaimed foodie is quite experienced in the kitchen which makes her quite relatable on the internet!





Also Read: American YouTuber Recreates Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory Challenge Featuring Gordon Ramsay





Cooking is not easy, that's one thing we all can agree on, even Padma Lakshmi! Different dishes require different kinds of preparations, and we need practice before we achieve that perfect taste and look. When most of us started cooking in the beginning, we all made mistakes that lead to spilling milk on the stove or burning dal. And, even as experienced home cooks, we all have had our fair share of "whoops" in the kitchen. In the spirit of such cooking fails, Padma Lakshmi shared some relatable memes on Instagram that are bound to make you laugh out loud! Take a look:











In restaurants, we see chefs playing around with pans, and then suddenly a spout of flame goes over the pan. We get so scared when we see the flame go up in the air, don't we?! The first meme mocks that moment with the flame looking like a cartoon demon.











The second meme talks about the moment when we are cooking on high heat and the smoke detector starts detecting smoke from the stove as fire. It's just extremely annoying to hear that beep for no reason! The meme suggests the voice command "I am just cooking" to shut the smoke alarm.











The last meme is a picture of a major cooking disaster. The food contents in the pan are so badly burnt, in the image that they look like lava from a volcano!











What do you think about these cooking memes? Do tell us in the comments section below!