Living in big cities might have its perks, but they do come at a cost. Hectic work life and long commutes leave little time for ourselves, and that is when hiring a cook becomes a necessity. Yes, the fees can sometimes pinch the pocket, chipping away at our savings. A woman living in a South Mumbai locality has shared a similar ordeal on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The only difference is that her cook charges Rs 18,000 per house. Yes, you read that right.
The woman, a lawyer by profession, in her X-post wrote, “My Maharaj (Cook) charges Rs. 18k per house, maximum 30 mins per house, 10-12 houses daily, free food and free chai everywhere, gets paid on time or leaves without a goodbye. Meanwhile, I am out here saying “gentle reminder” with trembling hands with a minimum salary.”
Also Read: Viral: Blogger Visited 120+ Shops In Delhi, Shared Post Of Best Street Foods He Tried
My Maharaj (Cook)
•Charges ₹18k per house
•Max 30 mins per house
•10–12 houses daily
•Free food & free chai everywhere
•Gets paid on time or leaves without a goodbye ????
Meanwhile I'm out here saying “gentle reminder” with trembling hands with minimum salary.????— Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) July 29, 2025
In the follow-up post, she added, “This is what good Maharajs charge in decent localities. The same cook charges Rs. 2.5k a day for a family of 12, is not overcharging; it is just how things work here… And no, it is not “engagement farming.” It is just a real-life experience in one of the most expensive cities in the country.”
Also Read: Viral Video Of Japanese Student Licking And Touching Other Customers' Sushi Sparks Outrage
Mumbai folks, back me up ! this is what good Maharajs charge in decent localities. The same cook charges ₹2.5k a day for a family of 12 isn't overcharging, it's just how things work here.
If your state still runs on ₹5 thalis, that's great for you , but don't assume everyone…— Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) July 30, 2025
The internet was taken aback by the story and shared their two cents in the comments section. “30 minutes? Does he serve boiling water only?” asked a user sarcastically.
30 mins ? Does he serve boiling water only?— Tarun Verma (@tarunv_26) July 30, 2025
Echoing a similar sentiment, another South Mumbai resident wrote, “Live in South Mumbai. Most charge between 8-10K for an hour once a day. What food is being cooked in only 30 minutes? If you spend 25K you can get someone full-time who knows multiple cuisines etc.”
Also Read: Viral Video: Angry Food Delivery Rider Attacks Restaurant Staff While Picking Order
Live in South Mumbai. Most charge between 8-10K for an hour once a day. What food is being cooked in only 30 mins ?
If you spend 25K you can get someone full time who knows multiple cuisines etc— Salonee Sanghvi, CFA (@QuirkyLogic) July 30, 2025
“18k for a 30-minute job? Is he using AI?” asked one person humorously.
18k for a 30 min job ? Is he using Ai— Nik (@nikster007) July 30, 2025
An individual wondered whether the Maharaj was a “MasterChef.”
Master Chef hai kya?— John Bhatt (@JohnBhatt) July 30, 2025
“10 to 12 not possible. Unless he is a robot,” read a remark.
10 to 12. Not possible! Unless he's a robot— Shivani (@shivani_1970) July 30, 2025
“Indian food in 30 mins? Maybe he can launch his unicorn about how this is done at ‘scale'. Pure Shark Tank material this Maharaj is,” noted a user.
Indian food in 30 mins? Maybe he can launch his own unicorn about how this is done at ‘scale'
Pure shark tank material this maharaj is pic.twitter.com/WuEGO7ylLo— Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) July 30, 2025