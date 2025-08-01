Living in big cities might have its perks, but they do come at a cost. Hectic work life and long commutes leave little time for ourselves, and that is when hiring a cook becomes a necessity. Yes, the fees can sometimes pinch the pocket, chipping away at our savings. A woman living in a South Mumbai locality has shared a similar ordeal on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The only difference is that her cook charges Rs 18,000 per house. Yes, you read that right.





The woman, a lawyer by profession, in her X-post wrote, “My Maharaj (Cook) charges Rs. 18k per house, maximum 30 mins per house, 10-12 houses daily, free food and free chai everywhere, gets paid on time or leaves without a goodbye. Meanwhile, I am out here saying “gentle reminder” with trembling hands with a minimum salary.”





In the follow-up post, she added, “This is what good Maharajs charge in decent localities. The same cook charges Rs. 2.5k a day for a family of 12, is not overcharging; it is just how things work here… And no, it is not “engagement farming.” It is just a real-life experience in one of the most expensive cities in the country.”





The internet was taken aback by the story and shared their two cents in the comments section. “30 minutes? Does he serve boiling water only?” asked a user sarcastically.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another South Mumbai resident wrote, “Live in South Mumbai. Most charge between 8-10K for an hour once a day. What food is being cooked in only 30 minutes? If you spend 25K you can get someone full-time who knows multiple cuisines etc.”





“18k for a 30-minute job? Is he using AI?” asked one person humorously.

An individual wondered whether the Maharaj was a “MasterChef.”

“10 to 12 not possible. Unless he is a robot,” read a remark.

“Indian food in 30 mins? Maybe he can launch his unicorn about how this is done at ‘scale'. Pure Shark Tank material this Maharaj is,” noted a user.