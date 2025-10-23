There are days when all you want is something comforting, flavourful, and easy to make, and that is where paneer recipes always come to the rescue. Whether it is butter paneer masala or shahi paneer, these dishes never fail to impress. But sometimes, you need something lighter and quicker without losing that restaurant-style indulgence. Enter butter garlic paneer recipe. It's a dish that takes barely 15 minutes and tastes as rich as a festive curry. Soft cubes of paneer coated in buttery garlic and gentle spices create a perfect balance of creaminess and heat. It is an easy Indian paneer recipe that fits every mood - snack or dinner, weekday or weekend.

Why Butter Garlic Paneer Is A Must-Try Recipe

What makes this dish stand out is its sheer simplicity. You do not need a long ingredient list or fancy prep work. The paneer is marinated in curd and spices, then tossed with butter, garlic, and green chillies. The result is a soft, golden, flavour-packed dish that brings warmth and aroma to your table.





Butter and garlic form the heart of this recipe. The combination gives it a balance of creaminess and spice that hits the right spot every time. It is perfect for lazy weekends when you want to cook something quick yet satisfying.

Ingredients For Butter Garlic Paneer

For the paneer:





250 grams paneer





3 tablespoons butter





3 tablespoons garlic, finely chopped





2 green chillies, finely chopped





2 tablespoons coriander leaves, finely chopped





For the marination:





3 tablespoons curd





Red chilli powder





Coriander powder





Salt to taste





1 tablespoon oil





Step-By-Step Method To Make Butter Garlic Paneer

Place paneer cubes in a bowl. Add curd, salt, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Mix well until every piece is coated. Let the paneer rest for 5 to 7 minutes. Heat oil in a pan. Add the marinated paneer and fry until golden. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, add green chillies and garlic. Sauté for two minutes until fragrant. You may add a pinch of chilli flakes if you prefer extra spice. Add a splash of water and chopped coriander, then return the fried paneer to the pan. Add butter and toss everything together until the paneer absorbs the flavours. Cook until the water evaporates fully. Your butter garlic paneer is ready to serve. You can enjoy it as a snack, appetiser, or quick side dish.

How To Make Butter Garlic Paneer Curry

The best part about this recipe is that you can easily turn it into a full-fledged curry. Once you have the base ready, here is how to give it that restaurant-style twist:

Heat oil in a pan and add two chopped onions. Fry until golden brown.

Add two chopped tomatoes, green chillies, whole red chillies, and 5 to 6 cloves of garlic. Sauté everything well.

Add cashews, salt to taste, and spices. Cook until the tomatoes melt completely.

Switch off the heat and let the mixture cool. Once cooled, grind it into a smooth paste.

In another pan, melt butter and add a pinch of kasuri methi. Pour in the blended gravy and let it cook.

Adjust the consistency by adding water as required - thick for a rich curry or slightly thin for a lighter texture.

Add the fried paneer pieces, mix gently, and let the curry simmer for a few minutes.

Your butter garlic paneer curry is ready. It is creamy, aromatic, and pairs beautifully with Indian breads or rice.

Best Ways To Serve Butter Garlic Paneer

The beauty of this dish lies in how adaptable it is. You can make it work for almost any meal:





Serve dry butter garlic paneer as a snack with green chutney or mint dip.





Enjoy butter garlic paneer curry with butter naan, tandoori roti, or lachha paratha.





Pair it with steamed basmati rice or jeera rice for a comforting weekday meal.





Whether served as a starter or a main course, this dish delivers instant comfort and flavour.





Why It Deserves A Spot On Your Weekend Menu





Garlic butter is universally loved, and when it meets Indian paneer, it turns into something that feels both familiar and fresh. It is easy enough for a casual meal and impressive enough for guests. Every bite brings that signature mix of richness and spice - the kind that makes you reach for seconds without thinking.

Butter garlic paneer is not just another recipe. It is a reminder that even the simplest ingredients can turn into something memorable when cooked with care.