Throwing parties is fun! Setting up the house, arranging a delicious spread, organizing fun games, and most importantly, dressing up - we just love every step towards a successful party. But let's agree, post-party clean-ups are a bummer! Imagine gathering all the used plates, beer bottles, and tissues from nooks and corners when you are tired and hungover after dancing all night long. Sounds like a dreadful dream, right? Does that mean you stop throwing parties at home? That can't be a solution to this universal problem. Then what, you ask? Fret not; we've got your back. Here, we will share some of our expert tips that may help minimize the cleaning process by leaps and bounds. Let's take you through.





5 Tips to Make Post-Party Clean-Up Process Easy:

1. Have enough disposable plates and cutlery:

You need plates and cutlery to serve food to your guests. But using the regular ones may just add to the pile of utensils (used for cooking) that you need to clean the next day. This is where disposable plates and cutlery come in handy. All you need to do is use them when needed and dispose of them later.

2. Don't run out of tissues:

Have enough tissues to clean up the mess people make around. Keeping the spilled drink or food as is, without wiping, may make the space even more untidy. It may also leave a hard stain that becomes hard to remove.

3. Keep dustbins at every corner of the room:

Keep waste bins at every corner of the room so that guests don't leave used plates and tissues here and there. This will eliminate the process of collecting them from nooks and crannies the next morning.

4. Keep a big box/crate ready:

If there's beer (or any alcohol) at your party, keep a big box or crate ready to dump the bottles at that very moment. This will prevent the bottles from breaking, which, unfortunately, adds to the chores.





5. Ask friends to avoid smoking inside the room:

We do not support smoking by any means, but if you have someone at your party who smokes, we recommend asking them to step out while lighting the cigarette. This will eliminate the risk of stashing ashes in the corners of your room. Let's agree; we all have that friend at every party!





That's it. Follow these precautionary measures and make your New Year's Eve party a memorable one!