Poolside Winter Brunch At Hyatt Regency Delhi Promises Good Food And Fun

Winter is here and we don't know about you, but we wouldn't want to give up any chance of going on a lazy weekend brunch and basking in the winter sun. Brunches have been trendy for a while and a number of restaurants in Delhi have separate brunch menus that allow you to catch up with friends and family over good food and drinks during the weekends. But how many will allow you a chance to live a tiny summer in the middle of December winter? Hyatt Regency in Delhi is hosting a winter brunch that promises you just that- a poolside party with good food, live music and drinks. The venue for Hyatt's winter brunch is their new poolside area called The Deck. The menu is an eclectic mix of global and Indian food, giving everyone enough options to choose from.





Hyatt's winter brunch menu includes a wide range of options in salads, soups, starters, mains and even desserts. There are four salads, a cheese station, chicken and prawn dumplings and a number of barbeque options. Among the salads, the char grilled broccoli and apple salad is delicious, while in the starters, prawn satay and chicken pizza quesadillas are great options for non-vegetarians. The hariyali paneer tikka is a delicious vegetarian starter option, trumped only by the tandoori dahi bhalla. The Indian Mains are the real stars of the meal, with options like lasooni palak dal and Malabari fish curry shining in taste and flavour. The barbeque grill will churn out Red Snapper, chicken breast and mab chops for meat lovers.

Tandoori dahi bhall at Hyat Regency, Delhi





There are a number of dessert options as well, including an excellent tiramisu and a startlingly delicious nougat berry trifle. The latter should be your first choice from the sweet selection. For drinks, you can opt for Prosecco Beverage Package (includes food, white wine, martini, red wine and domestic beer) or the Taittinger Brut Package (includes food, red wine, white wine, taittinger brut, domestic beer), while teetotallers may opt for Soft Beverage Package (includes food, soft drinks and mocktails).





The Deck is open from Monday to Sunday between 7 pm and 12.30 am, while the Sunday brunch timings are 12 pm to 5 pm.





Where: The Deck, Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, Delhi





Timings: 7pm-12.30pm on weekdays; 12pm-5pm on Sunday





Price: Rs 2,450 onwards (plus taxes)





Contact (For Reservations and other queries): 91 11 6677 1308







