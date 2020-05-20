Pre-Workout Diet: Five Foods To Eat Before You Hit The Treadmill

Highlights Fruits are known to be natural source of essential nutrients for our body

Both yogurt and berries are good source of carbohydrates and fibre

It is very important to drink sufficient water before workout







Exercise and healthy diet go hand-in-hand when it comes to weight management. Alongside rigorous exercise, a good nutrition before the workout sessions help the body to perform better and minimise muscle damage. Hence, it is important to have a clear idea about pre-workout diet to make the most out of the exercises you do. A study conducted by the researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia (published in the 'Journal of Nutrition') suggested that consuming carbohydrates can increase your strength to endure rigorous exercises and help you perform better.





Keeping That In Mind, Here We Bring 5 Pre-Workout Food Ideas For You:

1. Fruit And Nut Butter

Fruits are known to be natural source of essential nutrients for our body. They are naturally low in calories and fat and are rich in good carbs, protein and fibre. Fruit keeps you full for longer time and is easy to digest. On the other hand, nut butter is rich in protein and low in calories, making weight loss process effective. Hence, carb rich fruit (may be banana) and nut butter can be good options for pre-workout meal.





2. Yogurt And Berries

Both yogurt and berries are good source of carbohydrates and fibre. Yogurt contains almost every essential nutrient and is good for strengthening immunity and promotes bone-health. Berries are also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help in flushing out toxins from the body.

3. Omelette

Egg has always been touted to be a trusted friend for the people who are into workouts. Egg is low in calorie and provides balanced nutrients like protein, vitamins, mineral etc. Hence, it is advised to have consume omelette with three eggs before workout (especially in the morning) to improve the performance of the muscles.





4. Water

It is very important to drink sufficient water before workout to keep yourself well hydrated during exercise. It is suggested to drink almost 600 ml water (nearly 20 ounce) before hitting the gym.



