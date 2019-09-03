Pre-Workout Diet: What You Should Eat Before An Intense Workout For Weight Loss

Healthy pre-workout diet will boost endurance level

Healthy diet and exercise routine work in tandem to produce effective weight loss results. While the body withstands tiring workout sessions at the gym and uses up loads of energy, food replenishes the nutrients and energy lost. An all-inclusive diet plan will always strategise your meals according to the physical activities you indulge in. And, if you are into an intense fitness regime, it is all the more important to take care of your diet. A healthy diet boosts your weight loss goal while a not-so-healthy diet may affect it adversely. While devising your diet plan, it is important to know what you eat before you exercise that will prepare your body for the impending burn-out.





A study conducted by the researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia suggested that consuming carbohydrates can increase your strength to endure rigorous exercises and help you perform better. The findings of the review paper were published in the 'Journal of Nutrition'.

Nancy Cohen, a professor specialising in nutrition said, "By eating carbohydrate-rich foods that are low in fat and low or moderate in protein, you can make sure you have enough muscle glycogen as fuel for your physical activity."





Carbohydrates improve performance during workout

Pre-Workout Diet Tips For Weight Loss

If you exercise for more than one hour, then you should consume one to four grams of carbohydrates per every 2.2 pounds (one kilogram) of body weight. Eat your carbohydrate-rich meal at least one hour before you start exercising. You may consume the following carbohydrate-dense foods that are ideal for a pre-workout meal:





Low-fat granola bars

Fig bars

Peanut butter

Jelly sandwich

Banana

Yogurt

Pasta





For the morning workout regime, it is advised not to start off on an empty stomach as you are already fasting the whole night before. "While exercising on an empty stomach may burn fat, it does not seem to be beneficial in the long run. And, if the fatigue means that you are not able to exercise at full performance, then you will also not be able to sustain as effective a workout," Cohen added.





You can eat the following meals before exercising early in the morning:





Eggs

Cereal and milk

Toast with peanut butter

Fruit with high carbs content



Another important thing to remember is to keep your body hydrated with lots and lots of water. "Sufficient fluids are also important. In general, you can consume 5 to 10 millilitres of water per kilogram of body weight in the two to four hours before a workout," Cohen added.











