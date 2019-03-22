Post Workout Foods: 5 Healthy Recovery Foods That Reduce Muscle Soreness, Relieve DOMS

A little bit of muscle soreness can be taken as a positive thing; after all, to reach this new level of strength you have worked hard and sweat it out day after day. But in situations when the muscle soreness grows worse, it is absolutely a matter of worry, causing an unlimited amount of discomfort in the gluteus maximus and other parts of the body.





When even the simple act of picking up your bag feels like an assignment after exercising, you are possibly suffering with DOMS-Delayed Onset Muscle Tenderness. This is usually created at the time of the workout, since exercise generates slight micro-tears in your muscles, and when those fibres restore it is the time you begin to gain strength. Taking meticulous care during after-work out recovery is of importance. This is why most people emphasise on taking long ice baths, exorbitant massages and medications to relieve them from the pain and reach a stage of recovery. Nevertheless, it is imperative to note that the most effective way to relieve muscle tension is actually through the kind of food you consume.







There are a couple of nourishing foods and food groups that will help you in fighting soreness and overdue onset muscle when you integrate them into your post-workout diet. It is advisable to start eating the below mentioned daily foods, which will help you in combating muscle pain.







1. Eggs:



Protein is an essential building block of muscles, thus incorporating a correct protein source like eggs, afterward or during a concentrated long hour workout may assist in reducing the peril of DOMS. This protein-rich food can be prepared in several ways and it delivers a substantial dose of nutrients in given portion. Moreover, the protein quality delivered from an egg is solely suited to fighting inflammation of muscles and endorses healthy muscle development. An egg is a power-house of nutrients and it contains nearly 6 grams of protein which comes with all important amino acids. They also have vital vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamins A, E and K. Eggs are also a notable source of leucine, that is connected with muscle recovery.



2. Salmon:

Salmon comes into the group of healthy fat and is also rich in protein. Both of these nutrients play an essential role in rebuilding and fixing muscles. Salmon helps deliver high levels of healthy omega-3 fatty acids that are acknowledged for fighting muscle tenderness, enhancing the flow of blood to muscles during a fitness exercise and reducing swelling.







3. Turmeric:

This golden spice plays a crucial role in healing numerous injuries and wounds. Any curcumin supplement is very efficient in reducing the uneasiness associated with overdue onset muscle pain. Turmeric also reduces the intensity of injury and improves recovery of muscle performance.





4. Cottage Cheese:

Cottage cheese carries two different kinds of protein: casein and whey. While whey protein helps in replenishing muscles speedily after training, casein is a much slow-acting protein that makes cottage cheese a perfect snack before exercising, because it lets your muscles to recover even as you sleep.







5. Watermelon:

Biting into a cold, juicy piece of watermelon after an intense workout session is the most satiating feeling an individual can get. Along with being satisfying, watermelon's energetic amino acids, l-citrulline, can calm those painful, tender muscles. The natural sugars present in the fruit will also help in supplying protein content into the muscles and refill their low glycogen stores, whereas the rich content of water is helpful to prevention dehydration and muscle-cramping.







So don't wait anymore. Stock your refrigerators and kitchen with the above mentioned healthy ingredients, and start feeling the change for yourself.





The author, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava is the co-founder and Fitness & Nutritional Scientist at Food Darzee.







