Whey Protein For Weight Loss: How To Consume This Protein Supplement To Shed Kilos

Whey protein is one of the most popular protein supplements consumed by health freaks around the world. This is because protein is one of the most important micronutrients needed by the body. The protein supplement is usually available in powder form and can be easily added to healthy beverages to bump up your daily protein intake. Whey is actually a by-product of milk, which is left behind during the manufacturing of cheese. Whey is considered to be a high-quality protein, as it is a complete protein with all 22 amino acids that our body requires from external sources. Studies have indicated that regular consumption of whey protein can help you bulk up your muscle mass, while losing fat. So, how effective is whey protein in helping the body in weight loss? Should you rely on whey protein's benefits to shed those extra kilos?





Traditional wisdom would tell us that increasing our daily protein intake can have a significant impact on our body weight, as it's one of the most satiating micronutrients. But, is whey protein the best choice of protein out there for us? According to Bangalore-based clinical nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, "Whey protein is certainly one of the best protein sources to include in your diet, especially if you are a vegetarian. This is because vegetarians don't have a lot of dietary options to choose from when it comes to picking protein sources. This is where whey protein can help." But, there are a number of other health benefits that whey comes with.

Whey protein for weight loss

Benefits Of Whey Protein

According to Dr. Anju Sood, "Whey is a very, very good source of protein and it is also very easy to digest. This is what makes it so popular." A lot of research has been done on the effects of the consumption of whey, and various independent studies have also established whey's role in fighting cholesterol and keeping blood pressure and cardiovascular troubles under check. Moreover, it's also low on lactose content, although it is advisable for people with lactose intolerance to keep away from it or consult their nutritionist before adding it to their diets. But, the main benefit of whey protein that we are interested in is weight loss. According to Dr. Sood, it may help us achieve our body goals. But, can whey protein help you in achieving weight loss, without exercise? Dr. Sood says that consuming whey can only get you results, only if you regular exercise. "Food has around 70 percent part to play (in weight loss). The rest 30 percent is still exercise," says Dr. Sood.





How To Consume Whey Protein For Weight Loss

According to Dr. Sood, it's advisable to consume a small portion of simple carbohydrates before your workout and a protein-rich snack post working out. "Consuming carbohydrates before exercise helps mobilise fat in the body. Eating protein-rich meals after exercise helps you build muscle," says Dr. Sood. She recommends adding whey protein to your water, yogurt or milk, depending on what you prefer. Furthermore, she says that a scoop of whey can also be consumed as a snack to promote satiety and aide weight loss. Dr. Sood warns against using whey protein powders, which have high sugar content, as they might wreak havoc on your diet instead.





Whey protein for weight loss

For an average Indian female, Dr. Sood says that the daily intake requirement for protein per day ranges from 0.75 gm to 1 gm per kg of the body weight. Meanwhile, for males, it ranges from 1 gm to 1.25 gm per kg of the body weight. So, if you had your doubts on whether or not whey will help you along in your weight loss journey, it's now crystal-clear that one can safely include whey protein in their weight loss diet. But remember, it will only get us the desired results if we put in the hard work in the gym as well!







