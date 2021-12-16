Priyanka Chopra Jonas has taken the world by storm! From being a successful Bollywood actress to becoming a Hollywood sensation, Priyanka Chopra has left no stone unturned. Recently, she bagged a role in the sequel of the mega-hit film franchise 'Matrix' and has been on the press tour of the film. Apart from her film career, Priyanka Chopra opened her first restaurant in New York City - 'Sona'. Her love for food reflects in this passion project.





Talking about food, recently, Chopra decided to take a break from her busy schedule to connecr with her fan by doing an "Ask Me Anything". She answers some interesting questions about life, her routine and her food habits. With over 71.5 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka loves to give a sneak peek of her daily life.

She reveals her food habits.

In the 'Ask Me Anything', one of the first questions for was about food: "do you prefer room service or eating out?" Priyanka promptly answered, "definitely and any day, room service. I'll go out for dinner, but it is just such a production to go out some times. I love takeout, room service, watch a movie, usually comfort food. I like to veer towards Asian food. So if there is Thai on the menu, Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese , Korean, like that's my world of safe spots."





The next question was about her favourite drunk food was? And her reply was "anything with bread. Burgers, pizza, dosa, rotis, omelette with toast, taco bell, chick-fil-a..."

Then a fan asked her the most obvious question - to choose between savoury and sweet and to that, her response was "savoury all day." She also added that "I am not a dessert girl." She wrapped up the food section of her AMA with the much-awaited question. "What is her favourite food?" To our surprise, just like 90% of Indians, Priyanka loves biryani too. "My favourite food is anything Asian but biryani, this feels home." It doesn't matter where you are, Biryani sings to the heart every Indian foodie!

Biryani is a popular dish among Indians!

If you and Priyanka Chopra share similar food preferences, then do tell us in the comments section below!









