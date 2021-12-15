Google has released its annual 'Year In Search' report - an extensive look into the search trends of this year. In 2021, the focus of Google searches was on 'healing'; after a long year of being through the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming challenges on many fronts. In terms of food as well, we saw some interesting trends on Google. Among the top trending lists in the Year In Search report, we saw curiousity around offbeat and viral dishes like Feta Pasta and more. These lists, according to Google, are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.

Top Globally Trending Foods On Google In 2021

Last year, recipes such as Dalgona coffee and Banana bread were among the top searches on Google. This year these comforting and simple recipes have been replaced by some interesting and unique ones. The top most-searched food on Google in 2021, globally, is Birria Tacos. Indonesian fried rice, Nasi Goreng came second on the list. The simple Feta Pasta followed in the third position.





Comforting recipes such as baked oats, potato soup, and overnight oats were also among the top ten recipes. Interestingly, three Japanese dishes also came in the top 10 globally trending recipes - Shogayaki, Teriyaki Amberjack, and Tonjiru.

Here Are The Top 10 Globally Trending Foods On Google In 2021:

1) Birria Tacos - These fried taco shells are dipped into a meaty stew and were tried by many bloggers and foodies online.





2) Nasi Goreng - The one-pot meal was a simple way to clean up fridge leftovers by pairing them with rice.





3) Feta Pasta - The simplicity and ease of cooking this pasta with tomatoes, olive oil and feta cheese made it a must-try of 2021.





(Also Read: Viral Feta Pasta Is Now A Dessert And We Can't Even! Try This Yummy Recipe)

Google Year In Search 2021: Feta pasta picked up as a popular recipe this year.

4) Charcuterie Board - These picked up big time thanks to their aesthetic appeal and intriguing concept of pairing different textures.





5) Shogayaki - Pork is marinated in ginger in this delightful Japanese recipe which took social media by storm.





6) Potato Soup - This hearty delight was comfort food for millions across the globe.





7) Teriyaki Amberjack - Another Japanese recipe in which fish is cooked in a Teriyaki-style marinade.





8) Tonjiru - The comforting soup was featured in the Japanese series 'Midnight Diner' and became immensely popular.





9) Baked Oats - Whether as dessert or breakfast, baked oats were definitely one of the biggest trends of 2021.





10) Overnight Oats - When it comes to quick breakfasts, overnight oats topped the list for foodies all over the world.





(Also Read: Overnight Soaked Oats Versus Regular Bowl Of Oats - What's The Difference?)

Google Year In Search 2021: Baked oats and overnight oats both became very popular.

India's Top Foods And Related Search Trends In 2021

As India battled a devastating second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, searches about food delivery and tiffin services were at an all-time high. The terms 'Food delivery near me,' 'Tiffin service near me' and 'Takeout restaurants near me' were among the top 10 'Near me' searches on Google in India in 2021. It also seems that Indians wanted to learn the art of baking banana bread as the phrase 'How to make banana bread' was among the top 'How To' searches on Google.





In terms of recipes, Indians wanted to know about exotic dishes along with simple ones. Top trending recipes were a balanced mix of international cuisines along with local Indian ones. Enoki mushroom was the most-searched food in India on Google in 2021. Modak and Methi Malai Matar came next on the list. Other trending recipes included comforting dishes such as Chicken Soup, Cookies, and Matar Paneer. Indians also wanted to learn the art of making the popular immunity potion 'Kada'.

Here Are The Top 10 Trending Recipes And Foods In India On Google In 2021:

1) Enoki Mushroom - It is a white mushroom popularly used in Japanese cooking, in keeping with the growing interest in Japanese food.





2) Modak - A popular sweet made on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Modak was most searched for in 2021.





(Also Read: Maharashtra Sweet Shop Sold 'Golden Modak' During Ganesh Chaturthi)

Google Year In Search 2021: Modak was the second most-searched recipe this year.

3) Methi Matar Malai - Making the most of winter greens, this creamy dish brings together health and taste and was hence quite widely searched in India.





4) Palak - Another winter green, Palak is utilised popularly in a number of recipes. This is also a healthy source of vitamins and minerals for vegetarians.





5) Chicken Soup - Protein-rich chicken soup is a recipe that instantly satiates and nourishes the body.





6) Porn Star Martini - This cocktail made with passion fruit juice, lime juice, and Vodka got Indians buzzing with curiousity.





7) Lasagna - Sheets of pasta are layered with Marinara and cheese in this indulgent yet satisfying recipe.





(Also Read: After Papad Pasta, Celebrity Chef Makes Papad Lasagna; Internet Confused)

Google Year In Search 2021: Lasagna was among the most-searched recipes in India.

8) Cookies - The love for cakes and breads was replaced with cookies this year, as Indians experimented with all sorts of cookie recipes.





9) Matar Paneer - One of the most popular vegetarian curries, Matar Paneer simply never goes out of style.





10) Kada - Immunity was one of the biggest concerns this year, which is why Kada made it to this list.





What did you think of these trending recipes? How many of these have you tried yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Here's Wishing Our Readers A Happy New Year 2022!