Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona, has been gaining non-stop buzz from the moment it started in the year 2021! With raving reviews about the food, we have spotted the who's who of Bollywood enjoying decadent Indian spread at Sona New York! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anupam Kher - all these celebrities have had the pleasure of eating the delicious food at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant. Guess what? Hollywood is not that far behind! Mindy Kaling, one of the most popular Indian-American celebrities, seems to be a recurring guest at Sona and she loves the food there!





Mindy Kaling was in New York for some work and decided to make a pit stop at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant. After enjoying the lip-smacking Indian food, she was all praises about the food she ate! She also shared an Instagram story with her 6.4 million followers, disclosing what she enjoyed at the restaurant. Take a look:

Mindy Kaling's meal at Sona was a mix of various dishes from Indian cuisine, ranging from street food, and South Indian food to Mughlai. She indulged in 'dreamy dosas', chaat, kofta kormas and much more! You can even catch a glimpse of the 'dreamy dosa' Mindy Kaling is gushing about in the image she uploaded.







If you have been following Mindy Kaling on social media, then you'd know that the actress and writer is quite a fan of Indian food. Despite growing up in the US, she is fond of Bengali food and South Indian food as she is Bengali and Tamilian. But that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy other Indian foods as well! Recently, Mindy Kaling was craving Gujarati food and she was surprised with a full feast by one of her friends.











What do you think of Mindy Kaling's food experience at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant? Do tell us in the comments section below!