The season of festivals has started; while a lot of us are celebrating Navaratri with much fervor and enthusiasm - the eastern part of the country welcomes Goddess Durga into their homes and hearts today! Today marks the first day of the much-awaited Durga Puja festival and is called Sasthi or Maha Sasthi. During the next few days, West Bengal and the surrounding areas will be consumed by a zeal for festive fare, and as any Bengali will rightfully tell you that the pujo season is all about food! So, without wasting much time, let's dive right into a mutton recipe that is a must-have during pujo time. It is an iconic Bengali delicacy called - Kosha Mangsho.

Kosha Manghsho is a rich and delicious Bengali Curry

(Also read : Durga Puja 2021: Date, Significance, And Foods For Durga Pujo)





For the uninitiated, Kosha Mangsho/Mutton Kosha is one of those rich mutton curries that are intrinsic to lavish Bengali feasts. The word 'Kosha' has similar meanings to sautéing or frying for a long time and Manghso in this case is Mutton. Much like the name, Kosha Mangsho is prepared by slow cooking over low flame for a very long time which leads to the thick and velvety brown gravy and juicy tender mutton pieces. The ingredients are fairly simple; all you need is some whole spices, ginger-garlic, onions, and some dried masalas. Slow cook these until the pieces of meat are tender - just a whiff of this aromatic preparation is sure to get you drooling much before you see the dish. Sounds interesting? Well, now you can easily make it for your pujo feast which this recipe here.

Durga Puja 2021: How To Make Kosha Mangsho l Kosha Mangsho Recipe:

If you want to make an authentic version of Kosha mangsho, you need to use mustard oil. Heat it in a pan and add some whole spices. Once they start spluttering, add onions and ginger-garlic paste, then add the different dried spices. Add mutton pieces and once they have changed color, add curd too. Cover the lid and cook until the mutton is tender. Serve hot and enjoy. For the detailed recipe, look at the video in the header section.





We hope you have a delicious puja celebration with this easy Kosha Manghso recipe, let us know how it turns out in the comments below.

Happy Durga Puja 2021!