Founded by Yash and Anishkaa Malpani, ISFBP is created to bring the breadth, technical depth and professional discipline of international French baking education to aspiring bakers in India.





For Yash and Anishkaa Malpani, the idea for the International School of French Baking & Patisserie did not begin in a classroom. It began while travelling.





Over the years, their travels took them through different countries and food cultures around the world, where they encountered a remarkable breadth of baking and patisserie: from traditional French breads and viennoiserie to contemporary desserts, artisan techniques and highly specialised pastry work. What stood out was not simply the variety of products, but the depth with which baking was approached as a profession.

When they returned to India, one question kept coming back: why should aspiring Indian bakers have to travel abroad to experience this breadth of learning?





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"Our vision was never simply to open another culinary school. It was to create an institution dedicated entirely to French baking and patisserie, where students could train to international standards without leaving India," said Anishkaa Malpani.





India is home to extraordinary talent and one of the world's fastest-growing bakery industries. Yet, the founders saw an opportunity to create something more focused: an institution dedicated entirely to French baking and patisserie, where students could develop professional skills to international standards without having to leave India.





That vision became the foundation for the International School of French Baking & Patisserie (ISFBP), which has now opened its doors in Pune.





Located at 3rd Floor, Mantri Centre, Fergusson Road, Shivajinagar, Pune, ISFBP is designed for students who want to move beyond learning recipes and develop the technical discipline, professional kitchen practices and commercial understanding required to build a career in baking and patisserie.





At the heart of the school is a simple philosophy: great baking is built on precision, discipline and an uncompromising respect for technique. Rather than treating French baking as a collection of recipes, ISFBP approaches it as a craft that is developed through practice, repetition and technical understanding.

Two Pathways, One Professional Foundation

ISFBP currently offers two full-time programmes in French Baking & Patisserie: the Foundation Programme, spanning 3.5 months, and the Diploma Programme, spanning 6.5 months.





The Foundation in French Baking & Patisserie Arts is designed as a comprehensive introduction to the fundamentals of French baking and patisserie. Students work across classical techniques, hands-on training and professional kitchen practices, covering areas such as classical French pastries, petit gateaux, artisan breads and enriched doughs, basic viennoiserie, chocolate and confectionery fundamentals, travel cakes, tarts, pies, quiches, cookies, plated desserts and wedding cake fundamentals.





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For students looking for a more intensive professional pathway, the Diploma in French Baking & Patisserie Arts goes considerably deeper. The 6.5-month programme combines advanced French baking and patisserie with entrepreneurship and industry exposure. Its curriculum includes advanced viennoiserie and laminated doughs, sourdough, chocolate and confectionery arts, signature tarts and fine patisserie, contemporary plated desserts, savoury bakery and café production, celebration cakes, advanced chocolate displays, recipe development, bakery entrepreneurship and business management.





The school's approach extends beyond classroom instruction. ISFBP emphasises an industry-standard production kitchen, globally sourced ingredients, entrepreneurship and business training, and structured placement assistance for students as they take their next step into the industry. This support extends beyond graduation, with placement assistance available for up to one year after completing the programme, helping graduates navigate opportunities without positioning employment as a guaranteed outcome.





The school also offers a conditional City & Guilds accreditation, providing students with an internationally recognised qualification pathway that is still relatively uncommon among baking and patisserie institutions in India.





The programmes are designed to open multiple career pathways, from professional pastry kitchens, hotels and fine-dining establishments to artisan bakeries, cafés, patisseries and independent food ventures. Diploma graduates can also pursue roles in chocolate and confectionery, pastry consulting, food product development and bakery entrepreneurship.





Beyond its full-time programmes, ISFBP also conducts one-day and three-day masterclasses designed to introduce more people to the world of French baking and patisserie. Open to baking enthusiasts, working professionals and anyone looking to explore the craft, these hands-on sessions offer an opportunity to learn techniques, understand the fundamentals and experience the joy of baking.





With ISFBP now in Pune, that vision has taken its first physical form: a school where the techniques, disciplines and possibilities of professional French baking can be learnt closer to home.