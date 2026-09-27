Vada pav lovers simply can't get enough of it. This Maharashtrian treat isn't just a street food item, but a whole emotion for those who enjoy it. Mostly popular in Mumbai and nearby areas, it consists of a deep-fried vada made with a flavourful aloo mixture, enveloped in besan batter and fried to perfection. This is then sandwiched between soft pav, slathered with fiery chutneys. Some also relish it with fried green chillies. It is packed with flavours that can satiate your taste buds to perfection.





What's interesting is that recently, on the occasion of Vada Pav Day last month, an Ahmedabad food stall named Bhau Ka Vadapav sold more than 2,500 vada pav in just four hours. A huge crowd gathered at the stall to enjoy the much-loved dish.





The owner of the stall, Seema Soni, who started this stall as a small business in 2021, shared her happiness through a video on Instagram, giving viewers a sneak peek into the busy day. In the caption, she wrote, “Best day of my life.”

She added, “When we started Bhau Ka Vadapav, we had a simple dream — to sell vada pav that people would genuinely love, remember, and come back for. But starting a food business is never as easy as it looks. There were challenges. There were difficult days. There were moments when things didn't go according to plan. There were times when we had to question ourselves and figure out how to keep moving forward. But one thing we never wanted to compromise on was the taste.”





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“To be honest, for us it's not just a number but a proud moment. Since it was Vada Pav Day over the weekend, we announced a buy-one-get-one-free offer.” Seema went on to narrate that as soon as the offer was made public, customers started flocking in. “Initially, we felt that we'd manage despite the rush. However, gradually, the crowd became huge, and the situation got out of control.”





Seema and her team were getting orders continuously and making vada pav nonstop, while the number of customers kept increasing. “I like how my team managed, and even my customers who were so patient with the whole thing. We will never forget this Vada Pav Day.”

The video featured Seema along with her team members working relentlessly, preparing vada pav, serving customers and managing the crowd.





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“2500+ vada pav in 4 hours, meaning approximately 11 vada pav per minute? Is it even possible? We need around 5-10 mins to fry and assemble 1 vadapav,” a comment read. A user wrote, “It's true they sold 2500 vada pav, and it's delicious.” Someone wrote, “I can taste thecha through my screen.”





Some social media users asked about the location of the stall, and many called it “Number 1,” praising the vada pav.