Assam-based entrepreneur Diganta Das has taken a long and challenging road to entrepreneurship. From working as a daily-wage labourer and security guard to building a frozen food business, he donned many hats to finally establish a paratha brand. Hailing from Gohpur in Assam's Biswanath district, Das grew up in poverty and took up several jobs to support his family. His journey eventually took him across different parts of India, where he gained experience that later helped him set up his own food business. He is now the owner of DFF-Daily Fresh Food, a brand that specialises in ready-to-eat frozen Malabar parottas.











From Construction Worker To Security Guard

After completing Class 10 in 2001, he started working as a construction labourer for the Border Roads Organisation near the Arunachal Pradesh border. He earned around Rs 1,200 a month at the time.





He later moved to Sikkim and continued working as a construction worker. In 2011, he moved to Bengaluru, where he worked as a security guard for a monthly salary of around Rs 4,500. He also worked as a room service attendant at a hotel.





However, low wages and delayed payments eventually forced him to leave the job.





How He Learned To Make Parathas?





In 2012, Das joined iD Fresh Food in Hoskote, Bengaluru, where he worked as a cook. His experience in the food industry exposed him to large-scale food production and helped him learn how to make multi-layered Malabar parottas.





He later got an opportunity to work as a paratha maker, gaining hands-on experience in the preparation and production of the popular flatbread.





But his journey was interrupted in 2017 when a high-voltage electric cable fell on him, leaving him paralysed. It took him nearly two years to recover.





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Invested Rs 7 Lakh To Start His Own Business





After recovering, Das got an opportunity to put his experience to use when a friend who was already involved in the paratha business approached him to help establish a manufacturing unit in Assam.





In 2022, he started a frozen Malabar parotta business, DFF (Daily Fresh Food), in Assam. While his friend helped him arrange the machinery, Diganta invested his entire life savings of Rs 7 lakh into the venture.





He started by supplying his parottas to nearby stores and focused on maintaining consistent taste and hygiene standards. His dedication quickly paid off. The soft and crispy parathas gradually gained popularity, helping the business expand within a year.





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Today, DFF-Daily Fresh Food reportedly produces more than 20,000 parottas every day and has emerged as one of the leading frozen food businesses in Assam. Das now reportedly earns more than Rs 50 lakh a month from the business.